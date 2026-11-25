Bertina Engelbrecht, CEO of Clicks Group, received the All Africa Business Leaders Awards (AABLA) Businesswoman of the Year 2026 award

She grew up in Elsies River and became the first woman of colour to lead a JSE-listed retail group in SA

Her journey from an AFS Intercultural abroad to the top of corporate South Africa has inspired thousands

Bertina Engelbrecht, the CEO of Clicks Group, has been named the AABLA Businesswoman of the Year 2026, a recognition that has drawn an outpouring of pride from South Africans who have followed her extraordinary rise.

Clicks CEO Bertina Engelbrecht wins the AABLA Business Award. Image: Clicks South Africa / Facebook / Bertina Engelbrecht / LinkedIn

Source: UGC

Engelbrecht grew up in Elsies River, a Cape Town township. She carved a path that would eventually make her the first woman of colour to head a JSE-listed retail group in South Africa.

Her story began with an AFS scholarship that took her to California to complete her matric. While abroad, she made history by becoming the first non-American to win the Lions International Speech Competition in 1981. Rather than spend the prize money, she used it to fund her law degrees at the University of the Western Cape and the University of Cape Town. After practising as an attorney, she moved into corporate leadership, holding senior roles at Transnet, Sea Harvest, and Shell Southern Africa before joining Clicks Group in 2006 as HR Director. In January 2022, she stepped into the Group CEO role, driving sustained growth across the business. See the original post that sparked the celebration below:

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Mzansi celebrates trailblazer

Reactions poured in from across the country, with many noting what her achievement means for young women watching from the sidelines:

Alice Hugo wrote:

"Congratulations, dearest sister of mine. Well deserved, and Mum and Dad would've been proud of you. A pity mum passed on 10 Oct 2026. Your hard work and respect for your parents are rewarded. To God be the glory ❤️🙌"

Valerie Truby said:

"Congratulations, Bertina Engelbrecht. We are immensely proud of you on receiving this award. May God continue to bless and guide you ❤️❤️❤️"

Carol Aanhuizen wrote:

"How inspiring! Congratulations on your outstanding achievement as AABLA Businesswoman of the Year. You are a role model to many young women and entrepreneurs, especially to those aspiring to be successful. Well done!!"

Eleanor Pretorius added:

"We are all proud of you. Congratulations on your outstanding and remarkable achievements. Despite all your wonderful achievements, you remained humble. A beautiful trait of your late dad and late mom. Keep well. Love you and your family lots."

Renee Quickfall cheered:

"Congrats 👏🏻 The first Coloured woman."

Bettina Morris said:

"Look what the Lord has done... Congrats and blessings for your future endeavours... Well done."

Emmalisha May shared:

"My aunty 🤏🏻😍🙌🏻🙏🏻 congratulations 👏🏻"

Other Briefly News stories about women celebrating milestones

Thirty-four-year-old South African TikToker @zethu402 inspired thousands in June 2025 by documenting her steady 12-year progression from landing her first job to securing a property title deed.

A young South African woman racked up over 2.3 million views on TikTok in April 2025 after excitedly unveiling her classic Honda Ballade "big-girl" car purchase, sparking playful side-eyes.

car purchase, sparking playful side-eyes. Twenty-five-year-old TikToker @fey_thulare inspired young South Africans in March 2025 after showing off her achievements as a child-free, two-time graduate working at one of the country’s Big Five firms, living in a stylish Sandton apartment, and driving a luxury German car.

Source: Briefly News