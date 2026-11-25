"They'll Understand": Nando’s SA's isiXhosa Post Sparks Hilarious Reactions Ahead of France Match
- Nando's South Africa posted a Xhosa message aimed at France ahead of the Nations Championship final at Twickenham
- The cheeky post followed Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick conducting his entire press conference in IsiXhosa in London
- South Africans flooded the comments with hilariously random "explanations" France could expect to receive on Sunday
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Nando's South Africa fired a playful shot at France on 24 November 2026, posting a Xhosa message on Facebook that read: "uya kusiqonda ngeCawe" — loosely translated as "You will understand us on Sunday." The post was a nod to a bold move by the Springboks earlier that week.
Assistant coach Mzwandile Stick addressed the media at the team announcement press conference in London entirely in isiXhosa, with SuperSport presenter Kuhle "Kooks" Sonkosi on hand to translate. The decision came after World Rugby banned head coach Rassie Erasmus from media duties and matchdays for six games, following comments he made about match officials after the Boks lost to France in Paris.
With Erasmus sidelined, Stick led the presser and took no chances with how South Africa's words might be interpreted. SA Rugby also requested a full misconduct hearing on Erasmus's behalf, arguing that his home language is Afrikaans and that he sometimes struggles to convey his exact meaning in English. World Rugby had not yet scheduled that hearing.
Nando's lands the punchline
Nando's, never one to miss a cultural moment, turned the whole story into comedy gold. Their cryptic Xhosa post sent South Africans into a spin, with fans rushing to the comments to offer France their own bewildering explanations.
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View the Facebook post below:
Mzansi's funniest reactions
South Africans packed the comments section with enough nonsense to confuse even the most fluent French speaker.
Thabang Monawa added:
"France will understand why Parys is bigger than Paris... 🏉 🏈 🏉"
Mbuso Kingdom joked:
"Come Sunday, they will know that KLIM is simply MILK written backwards. 🤣🤣"
Wega Gp added:
"They will understand why superglue does not stick in its container 🤞🏾🤞🏾🤞🏾"
Zandile Zani Mzila wrote:
"They will understand why carrots are orange, and oranges are not carrots 😂😂"
Alison James said:
"Gotta love Nando's marketing."
The Springboks face France in the Nations Championship final at Twickenham on Sunday, with kick-off set for 6:40pm.
More Briefly News stories on Nando's
- Rassie Erasmus’s six-match World Rugby suspension sparks Nando’s humour, Nikki Erasmus’s double standards criticism and scrutiny of Paris sin-bin timing.
- A Pretoria watchmaker transformed a Nando's peri-peri bottle cap into a fully working timepiece, leaving South Africans calling for the brand to reward him.
- Nando's South Africa's cryptic post on free delivery sparked humour over EMPD Deputy Chief Mkhwanazi's arrest, igniting a lively debate among amused fans.
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Source: Briefly News
Tendani Mungoni Tendani Mungoni is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News (joined in 2026). She is a Film and Television graduate from the University of the Witwatersrand (2020). Mungoni began her journalism career as a Multimedia Journalist at Media24’s YOU Magazine. She was a Writer at TheSoul Publishing and Music in Africa. To reach her, contact: tendani.mungoni@briefly.co.za