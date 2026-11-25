Nando's South Africa posted a Xhosa message aimed at France ahead of the Nations Championship final at Twickenham

The cheeky post followed Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick conducting his entire press conference in IsiXhosa in London

South Africans flooded the comments with hilariously random "explanations" France could expect to receive on Sunday

Nando's comment is a nod to Mzwandile Stick's isiXhosa response. Image: Brian Lawless - PA Images and whitemay

Source: Getty Images

Nando's South Africa fired a playful shot at France on 24 November 2026, posting a Xhosa message on Facebook that read: "uya kusiqonda ngeCawe" — loosely translated as "You will understand us on Sunday." The post was a nod to a bold move by the Springboks earlier that week.

Assistant coach Mzwandile Stick addressed the media at the team announcement press conference in London entirely in isiXhosa, with SuperSport presenter Kuhle "Kooks" Sonkosi on hand to translate. The decision came after World Rugby banned head coach Rassie Erasmus from media duties and matchdays for six games, following comments he made about match officials after the Boks lost to France in Paris.

With Erasmus sidelined, Stick led the presser and took no chances with how South Africa's words might be interpreted. SA Rugby also requested a full misconduct hearing on Erasmus's behalf, arguing that his home language is Afrikaans and that he sometimes struggles to convey his exact meaning in English. World Rugby had not yet scheduled that hearing.

Nando's lands the punchline

Nando's, never one to miss a cultural moment, turned the whole story into comedy gold. Their cryptic Xhosa post sent South Africans into a spin, with fans rushing to the comments to offer France their own bewildering explanations.

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View the Facebook post below:

Mzansi's funniest reactions

South Africans packed the comments section with enough nonsense to confuse even the most fluent French speaker.

Thabang Monawa added:

"France will understand why Parys is bigger than Paris... 🏉 🏈 🏉"

Mbuso Kingdom joked:

"Come Sunday, they will know that KLIM is simply MILK written backwards. 🤣🤣"

Wega Gp added:

"They will understand why superglue does not stick in its container 🤞🏾🤞🏾🤞🏾"

Zandile Zani Mzila wrote:

"They will understand why carrots are orange, and oranges are not carrots 😂😂"

Alison James said:

"Gotta love Nando's marketing."

The Springboks face France in the Nations Championship final at Twickenham on Sunday, with kick-off set for 6:40pm.

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Source: Briefly News