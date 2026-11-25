A 60-year-old hiker was airlifted to safety near the Cederberg after a loose rock gave way and sent him tumbling onto a lower ledge.

His companions applied immediate first aid for a bleeding head injury and found cellphone reception in the remote area to alert Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR).

Social media users praised the rescue teams and hikers for their swift teamwork, wishing the man a smooth recovery after his discharge from hospital.

A rescue helicopter and EMS paramedic hoisted the injured man from the steep rock face and flew him to safety. Image: Wilderness Search and Rescue WSAR Western Cape

Source: Facebook

A 60-year-old hiker is recovering safely at home after a dramatic helicopter rescue near the Cederberg following a sudden fall on Saturday afternoon, 21 November 2026. Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR) Western Cape shared details of the operation on Facebook on Monday, 23 November 2026, highlighting how quick thinking from the man's hiking companions and emergency responders prevented a far worse outcome.

Quick-thinking companions and air rescuers save injured hiker

The group had already reached the summit in the remote Olifants River Dome area and were heading back down toward camp when a loose rock gave way beneath the 60-year-old's foot. The slip sent him falling onto a lower rock ledge, where he struck his head and began bleeding. His fellow hikers rushed to his side, dressed the wound to slow the bleeding, and managed to pick up cellphone signal in the rugged terrain to dial the emergency line on 021 937 0300.

A Western Cape Government Health and Wellness EMS / Air Mercy Service (AMS) rescue helicopter was dispatched with a team that included an EMS paramedic. Rescuers hoisted the injured hiker from the steep rock face, treated him on scene, and flew him to a nearby landing zone before an ambulance transported him to hospital. WSAR confirmed that he has since been discharged and is recovering well at home with his family, praising the group's preparation and mutual care as an example of its Safe, My Mate ethos.

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See the dramatic helicopter rescue shared by WSAR Western Cape in the Facebook post below:

South Africans hail rescue crews and hiking companions

Facebook users flooded the comments section with gratitude for WSAR, the Air Mercy Service crew, and the hiker's companions, with many marvelling that such a life-saving rescue service is provided free of charge in the Western Cape.

Zanna Malavasi wrote:

"Fantastic! Thank you for the incredible rescues you make 👏."

Bridgid Hamilton Russell shared:

"You folks do incredible work 🙏."

David G Richardson commented:

"And to think this service is free, what an absolute treasure we have here in the Western Cape."

Natalie Ross added:

"Awesome work 👏."

Patricia Graham wrote:

"Heroes!"

Comina Visser said:

"Wow! So glad to hear he is OK! Well done to the rescuers!"

Other articles about rescue missions

Briefly News reported that the Wilderness Search and Rescue and an EMS helicopter crew airlifted a school learner to Cape Town for treatment after he was bitten by a venomous berg adder on the hand while hiking in the Cederberg Mountains.

reported that the Wilderness Search and Rescue and an EMS helicopter crew airlifted a school learner to Cape Town for treatment after he was bitten by a venomous berg adder on the hand while hiking in the Cederberg Mountains. Cape Town resident Addi was rescued after being trapped inside a building elevator for about 90 minutes before City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue crews used crowbars to pry the doors open.

Wilderness Search and Rescue used a Hypershell Exoskeleton for the first time in a South African rescue operation to help an exhausted 47-year-old mother walk down Table Mountain's Platteklip Gorge after her family called for assistance early.

Source: Briefly News