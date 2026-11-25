Miss Universe Nigeria contestant Danielle Adewusi debuted a cobalt-blue jumpsuit named after South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi

The outfit, part of her Legacy Reign wardrobe, was designed to pay tribute to the first Miss Universe to win wearing a natural Afro

Zozibini Tunzi herself responded to the tribute, among others who shared their honest thoughts on the ensemble

Miss Universe Nigeria contestant Danielle Adewusi turned heads on 24 November when she unveiled a custom cobalt-blue jumpsuit created in honour of Zozibini Tunzi, the South African who made history as Miss Universe 2019.

Miss Universe Nigeria Danielle Adewusi honoured Zozibini Tunzi. Image: Paras Griffin / Getty Images / @danielle_adewusi / Instagram

Source: UGC

The piece, titled "The Zozibini Jumpsuit," forms part of Adewusi's broader Legacy Reign wardrobe that pays tribute to past Miss Universe winners. Designed by Adewusi herself and produced by the fashion house @ys_styling, the jumpsuit draws directly from the high neckline and luminous shoulder detail of Tunzi's iconic Miss Universe gown. She captured the design in a rich cobalt tone with beaded fringe.

The tribute carries weight beyond its aesthetic. Tunzi became the first woman to win the Miss Universe crown wearing her natural Afro-textured hair, a moment that sparked a wider conversation about beauty standards and representation. Adewusi, who competed in braids, said she hoped to carry that same message forward. In her post, Adewusi wrote that Tunzi's decision "celebrated a beauty that she wanted girls who looked like her to recognise." She added that she hoped to offer the same representation: "To show women and girls who are different and embrace different forms of beauty that they, too, are worthy of celebration."

The response from Tunzi herself was swift and warm. The former Miss Universe commented directly on the post, writing: "Thank you so much, gorgeous girl! Wishing you the best of luck 😊♥️" See Danielle's tribute post and the Zozibini Jumpsuit:

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Supporters rally behind Miss Universe Nigeria

Fans and followers flooded the comments with encouragement:

@gift_ndah said:

"Wishing you all the best, Queen ❤️"

@kitidraws cheered:

"Go win it, sis!!!! 🔥 Give all the energy, we are cheering you on 🙌🏽✨🤩"

@odili_nna added:

"All the best Queen Danielle 😍😍😍, you have been intentional from the beginning and may the universe align in your favour 😍"

@nwabisa_sibeni_kacele wrote from South Africa:

"Oh man Dani, love this 🇿🇦 you look stunning, good luck tonight 🙌🙌 break a leg for the mother land 🌍"

@benney_rose shared:

"Yes, I mentioned Zozibini when you asked which legacy reign outfit we would love to see. Well done Danielle, you've done so well. Wishing you the very best ❤️❤️"

@yech.i simply said:

"All the best today, Miss Universe ❤️"

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Source: Briefly News