A South African woman bought a beef stew plate from a street food vendor and found something that looked like a small tail inside her meal

The woman confronted the vendor on camera about the mystery piece of meat, and he admitted he had no idea what it was

The clip, shared on X on 24 November 2026, left South Africans divided over whether the object was a rat's tail, a vein, or a blood vessel

A woman found what appeared to be a tail in her food. Image: Klaus Vedfelt/Getty Images and @phislash/X

Source: UGC

A South African woman's street food experience took a disturbing turn when she discovered a suspicious piece inside her beef stew plate. The clip was shared on X by @Phislash on 24 November 2026, with a caption noting that a woman on Facebook had bought a beef stew plate from a street vendor and found a piece of meat with what looked like a small tail attached to it.

The video, filmed indoors in close-up over a takeaway container of meat stew served with pap and what appeared to be a tomato-onion relish, carried an on-screen caption reading "Ngeke ngiphinde" ("I will never do this again"), paired with crying and nauseated-face emojis. The tone was unmistakably one of exaggerated regret, familiar to anyone who follows food-reaction content online.

Street food under the microscope

What made the clip more unsettling was the confrontation it captured. The woman took the food back to the vendor and pressed him about the mysterious piece of meat. His response? He said he simply did not know what it was.

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The post's caption pointed to a broader concern about street food pricing and quality, noting that a plate of street food meat goes for around R60, while the meat alone is worth R85, raising questions about what vendors use to keep costs down.

View the X post below:

Mzansi reacts to the mystery meat

South Africans online were quick to weigh in on the page, with some horrified and others offering more measured explanations:

@Sunflowerreal wrote:

"Yigundwane, that's why I don't eat meat 🤣🤣🤣🤣" (isiZulu for "It's a rat")

@ntsundu_ replied:

"This is a vein"

@Phislash responded:

"The vein in the video looks like it has skin on it"

@simatimandze said:

"Dlana maan ngekufe 🤣" (Zulu/slang for "Just eat it, man, you won't die")

@moriostaT reacted:

"Ahhhhhhh 😂😂😂"

@azania1023 offered a calmer take:

"This is a blood vessel, it is just hollow tubes. It was left attached to a piece of stew meat. Definitely not a tail or a mouse"

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