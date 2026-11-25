South African content creator @unwokepope posted a satirical TikTok skit on 24 November 2026, aimed at the backlash over Nataniël's "spider" performance at Afrikaans is Groot 2026

The skit features character Tannie Gertie calling Nataniël to mock critics who labelled his theatrical stage routine "demonic"

Social media users flooded the comments with laughter, calling out the country's habit of finding the devil everywhere

A local content creator dressed as "Tannie Gertie" poked fun at the backlash over Nataniël's Afrikaans is Groot stage performance. Image: @unwokepope

Source: TikTok

A satirical skit mocking the uproar over Nataniël's stage performance at Afrikaans is Groot 2026 had South Africa cracking up this week. TikTok user @unwokepope posted the video on 24 November 2026, and it quickly struck a nerve with Afrikaans audiences for all the right reasons. In the clip, the creator steps into the shoes of a character called Tannie Gertie, who pretends to phone Nataniël directly after critics branded his spider-themed routine, complete with a wig and red smoke, as demonic.

Tannie Gertie's cheeky solution for Nataniël

Rather than sympathy, Tannie Gertie dishes out deadpan satire. She points out the selective outrage from people who had no problem with other artists' personal controversies, pokes fun at the typical Afrikaans is Groot crowd rolling up in Toyota Fortuners and Ford bakkies, and assures Nataniël that fans are streaming his music on Spotify regardless.

Tannie Gertie's advice to the embattled singer? Sing a Christmas carol or psalm to win back the doubters. She also extends a mock invitation for him to headline a fictional "Die Baber is Dood" fundraising concert in Brakpan, spider included, on one condition: leave the Checkers wors jokes at home. The skit lands its punches by leaning into the absurdity of expecting church hymns at a secular music concert and treating a theatrical stage prop as evidence of something sinister.

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Watch the skit that has Mzansi in stitches in the TikTok video here.

Viewers flooded the comments with laughter, joking that critics were sparking a brand-new "Satanic Panic." Image: Klaus Vedfelt

Source: Getty Images

Mzansi reacts to the Nataniël Satire

South Africans in the comments could not get enough of Tannie Gertie's sharp take:

@Ek luister net said:

"As die mense wou kerk liedjies luister, moes hulle werk toe gaan nie na n konsert vir kunstenaars nie [If people wanted to listen to church songs, they should have gone to work, not to a concert for artists]."

@SuzanneRentzke wrote:

"Dis alles so belaglik [This is all so ridiculous]."

@AME laughed:

"Nataniel gaan n hele nuwe Satanic Panic veroorsaak 😂🔴🟡 [Nataniël is going to cause a whole new Satanic Panic]."

@Elize Jooste added:

"Ons kort regtig n nowe dam 🔴🟡 [We really need a new dam]."

@charmaine1011 said:

"Ek skoer my V hier - jy is die beste 🟠 wot het jy verwag 😂🔴 sing n worsledjie Gerty en wys ons feestyd besparings ASB [I give this a perfect score - you are the best, what did you expect, sing a worship song Gerty and show us your festive season savings please]."

@Mnr_BeanSA summed it up perfectly:

"Ons soek mos altyd die duiwel al is dit in Checkers [We always look for the devil, even if it's in Checkers]."

Other articles about skits

South African creator @unwokepope posted a satirical skit mocking Mel and Peet Viljoen's claims that American police stole cash, diamonds, designer items, and other belongings during their US arrest.

Briefly News reported that Ongie Gusha recreated JMPD officer Puleng Rikhotso's hesitant Madlanga Commission testimony about a "romantic" relationship, lip-syncing the exchange with matching outfit details and notepad antics.

reported that Ongie Gusha recreated JMPD officer Puleng Rikhotso's hesitant Madlanga Commission testimony about a "romantic" relationship, lip-syncing the exchange with matching outfit details and notepad antics. A local comedian parodied Mel and Peet Viljoen as "Mel Miljoen," mocking rumours that Mel hired a R50-a-head crowd for Peet's court appearance while joking about a R500 million lawsuit against the state.

Source: Briefly News