Record-high fuel prices in South Africa have pushed the monthly cost of commuting between Pretoria and Johannesburg to over R5,000

The N1 corridor between the two CBDs stretches roughly 60km, with commuters burning through petrol at an alarming daily rate

Government has introduced temporary fuel levy cuts to cushion motorists, but warns the relief comes at a steep cost to public finances

A petrol attendant filling fuel in a vehicle. Images: Per-Anders Pettersson / Contributor/Getty

Source: Getty Images

Filling up a tank has become one of South Africa's most painful monthly expenses. With petrol 95 hitting R30.24 per litre inland in November 2026, and diesel climbing above R31.60, the country's fuel prices are at record highs, driven largely by turmoil in the Middle East.

To show just how hard this is hitting ordinary commuters, TopAuto ran the numbers on one of the country's busiest routes: the N1 between the Pretoria and Johannesburg CBDs. The journey spans about 60km and takes roughly 45 minutes in clear conditions, though morning traffic can push that to well over two hours.

What the N1 commute actually costs

According to the report, using a standard petrol family SUV with a combined consumption rate of 7.0 litres per 100km, a single trip on that route burns through around 4.2 litres of fuel. Over a full day of commuting, that doubles to 8.4 litres. At current prices, that works out to approximately R127 per trip, R254 per day, and just over R5,080 for a standard 20-working-day month. And that is before factoring in school runs, grocery trips, or any other errands.

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A projected petrol price cut of around R3 per litre in December could bring costs down to roughly R27 per litre, offering some breathing room. But that is still significantly more expensive than the R20.75 per litre that South Africans were paying at the start of 2026, when petrol briefly touched a four-year low.

Government steps in, but at a cost

After the United States and Iran went to war in April 2026, global oil prices surged sharply and the National Treasury responded by cutting the General Fuel Levy. The initial relief was R3 per litre for both petrol and diesel in April, with the diesel cut rising to R3.93 in May before tapering back in June and being removed entirely in July.

When oil prices climbed again in September and October, government reinstated levy reductions of R1.50 per litre for petrol and R3.00 for diesel. However, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana cautioned that these cuts have drained billions of rands from state revenue, money that will need to be recovered.

The burden on working South Africans is not going unnoticed. The Public Servants Association has flagged that many employees are spending as much as 40% of their monthly income on transport alone. The PSA, along with other stakeholders, has formally called on employers to introduce remote and hybrid working arrangements as a practical way to ease the pressure on commuters.

Vehicles are stuck in a traffic jam. Images: Nigel Jared/Getty

Source: Getty Images

More on petrol and fuel prices

Briefly News recently reported on two petrol attendants' synchronised dance at a Shell garage that had TikTok users asking for the location.

recently reported on two petrol attendants' synchronised dance at a Shell garage that had TikTok users asking for the location. A South African woman opened up about her experiences with petrol attendants at the garage, and many women in the comments shared their own stories.

Fuel price relief could be on the way in December, with the latest over-recoveries giving motorists something to watch.

Source: Briefly News