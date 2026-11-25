Justin Matthee went public on Facebook on 24 November after a lot of money was allegedly stolen from a card he rarely used

The fraud involved multiple transactions that Matthee says he could not carry out himself without a PIN code or bank verification

Matthee said he had received no feedback from the bank's fraud department more than a week after the incident

A South African man has taken to social media to demand answers. He lost more than R100,000 to what he describes as card fraud, with no resolution in sight more than a week later.

Man shares experience after money goes missing from his bank account. Image: @eduschadesoares

Source: UGC

Justin Matthee posted his frustration publicly on Facebook on 24 November. He said the money had been taken from a card he barely uses, drained through a series of transactions he insists he could not carry out even on his own account.

What made the situation harder to swallow, Matthee wrote, was the contrast between what he is required to do as a legitimate cardholder and what the fraudsters were apparently able to do without any checks. He pointed out that he cannot transact in that way himself without entering a PIN code or receiving a call from the bank to verify whether a transaction is genuine. He wrote:

"I cannot even transact like this with my own card without a PIN code, or you calling me to ask if my transactions are fraudulent. Yet you allow fraudsters to!"

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He also raised concern about how the fraud department handled the case, saying the transactions were not even captured correctly during the investigation process, adding another layer of frustration to an already distressing situation. Matthee made it clear he holds the bank responsible for setting and enforcing its own security rules. "You dictate the banking protocol, not me," he wrote in a post, adding that being left without his funds while the investigation drags on felt like being held to ransom.

Mzansi discusses alleged bank fraud

The post drew a strong response from South Africans online, with hundreds reacting and sharing it widely:

@Jaundré van Breda said:

"I hope you get your money back, Justin. It's crazy."

@Laurren Whitbread Stewart commented:

"Oh no Justin, sorry to hear about this, it's awful! Hopefully they will sort it out soon 🤞"

@Patrick Henry reacted:

"Ouch Justin 🤬 hope it gets sorted quickly, trust they cancelled your card."

Other Briefly News stories about financial crime

South African TikToker @keomokgatle_ sparked sympathy and payday-safety tips in May 2026 after recounting how thieves robbed her of her April salary.

Chartered accountant Heiko (@heikoinvests) warned TikTok viewers in September 2026 after losing thousands in minutes to a spoofed phone scammer posing as his real Investec private banker.

Philanthropist BI Phakathi moved viewers to tears on Facebook in October 2026 after testing an elderly aspiring pastor named Teddy, who had recently been robbed and was walking to church for a meal—before gifting him a generous sum of cash.

Source: Briefly News