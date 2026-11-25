Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández published Pope Francis's private diary on 24 November 2026, months after the pontiff's death

The diary describes three vivid encounters with the devil, including one during Mass and another following the Chilean abuse scandal

The writings also detail a prolonged spiritual crisis Francis endured between 2021 and 2022 amid intense governance pressures

Pope Francis is seated on a white chair. Images: Vatican Pool / Contributor/Getty

Source: Getty Images

A posthumously published diary has pulled back the curtain on the deeply private spiritual life of the late Pope Francis, revealing encounters with the devil and a period of profound inner turmoil that defined part of his papacy.

Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández released The Private Diary of Pope Francis on 24 November 2026. The 160-page book draws from a black leather-covered 1992 appointment book that Francis kept intermittently over the years, containing 86 pages from his time in Argentina and 55 from his papacy. Francis himself showed Fernández where the writings were stored at his Santa Marta residence. After the pontiff's death on 21 April 2025, at the age of 88, Pope Leo XIV located the box and sent it for review.

Three encounters with the devil

The entries describe three separate confrontations with what Francis believed to be the devil. Two occurred during his time as Archbishop of Buenos Aires, once while returning home by car and once in a choir loft during Mass. A third took place in Rome in 2018, following his controversial visit to Chile amid a clerical sexual abuse crisis. Francis wrote of a figure with "eyes of fire" and a raspy, triumphant voice. He also recalled a terrifying 2018 dream of the "entrance to hell," from which he escaped by praying the rosary.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

A papacy shaped by inner struggle

According to CNN, Beyond the demonic visions, the diary documents a two-year spiritual crisis between 2021 and 2022. Francis described feelings of "aridity and desolation," exhaustion from governance pressures, and a temptation toward self-sufficiency and an excessive grip on papal authority. To guard against becoming what he called a "puppeteer," he deliberately stepped back from symbols of papal power. He even chose to retain officials in the Roman Curia who openly opposed his reforms, including changes related to LGBTQ Catholics and the expanded role of women in the Church.

The writings also capture his anguish over his initial mishandling of the Chilean abuse crisis before he enacted wide-ranging reforms. Despite these tensions, Francis wrote generously about his critics, including Cardinals Robert Sarah and Gerhard Müller. He reserved particular praise for his successor, Cardinal Robert Prevost, now Pope Leo XIV, describing him as a great pastor and an "irreproachable man."

For South Africa's Catholic community and Christians following Vatican affairs, the diary offers an unusually close look at the spiritual struggles behind Francis's 12-year pontificate, one shaped as much by doubt and crisis as by faith and reform.

Pope Francis officially inaugurates the 2025 Jubilee Year with the solemn opening of the Holy Door at St. Peter's Basilica on December 24, 2024. Images: Vatican Pool / Contributor/Getty

Source: Getty Images

More on the Pope and the Vatican

Briefly News recently reported on Pope Leo XIV's surgery at Gemelli Hospital, with the Holy See Press Office releasing a statement on what happened in the theatre.

recently reported on Pope Leo XIV's surgery at Gemelli Hospital, with the Holy See Press Office releasing a statement on what happened in the theatre. Pope Leo XIV named a Kenyan university leader to the International Theological Commission, and his university called it a major recognition.

Pope Leo XIV had a light-hearted response to an unexpected moment during his farewell popemobile ride in Peru.

Source: Briefly News