A highly venomous Cape Cobra was discovered hiding under the bedding of a sleeping family member at a Mdantsane home

The person had slept through the night unaware the cobra was under their blanket, only for a cousin to spot it

A snake catcher was eventually called to the scene to remove the reptile from the residence

The snake catcher caught the cobra as the family watched in fear. Image: Snake Catcher

Source: Facebook

A family in Mdantsane got the fright of their lives after discovering a highly venomous Cape Cobra had spent the night curled up in bed with one of their own.

The video, shared on 24 November 2026 by Snake Catcher on Facebook, shows the chaotic moments after the cobra was found hidden beneath the bedding. According to the footage, the person sleeping had no idea the snake was there the entire time. It was only when a cousin woke up and noticed movement under the blanket that the alarm was raised.

The clip was recorded indoors, handheld, and captures the moment calm turns to full panic. Someone can be heard saying "No, it's a cobra. Look, a cobra. Look!" as the household scrambles to get people away from the room.

Cape Cobra: one of South Africa's most dangerous snakes

The Cape Cobra, known scientifically as Naja nivea, is considered one of the most venomous snakes in southern Africa. Its venom attacks the nervous system and can be fatal without prompt medical treatment. Finding one indoors, let alone under a sleeping person's blanket, is an extremely rare and dangerous situation.

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A professional snake catcher was called to safely relocate the reptile from the home.

View the Facebook video below:

Mzansi reacts to the bedroom cobra

South Africans had plenty to say about the terrifying find on the page:

@Sihle Isipho SaMandlane Velele wrote:

"It's how they start panicking after knowing its a cobra for me 🤣😂. What did they think it was before. Caba it can be any snake but not a cobra 😂"

@Gaopalelwe Mogapi joked:

"When your tenants refuse to pay rent, don't waste time with the lawyers. Get non-venomous snakes and throw them inside the house"

@Latoya Tlape said:

"Clean your rooms you won't experience this"

@Spha OxLong laughed:

"They wanted to lock him inside with the snake 😂😂😸"

@LLeboge Dihlou noted:

"After saying it a cobra everyone around the house just went into a panic mode.."

@Okae Molao quipped:

"So the snake 🐍 gave her a massage"

@Nyarie Mapongah added:

"When our parents said a snake will be found in your room we thought it was a joke 😂😂😂"

@Mphatlo Masoga observed:

"The other one is still sleeping on opposite bed 😂😮 Tjooooo"

More Briefly News stories on snakes

A Gold Coast snake catcher revealed a surprising spring discovery after multiple snakes were found in the same ceiling, leaving Australians stunned by the sight.

Helga Strydom filmed a close encounter with a large snake in a Cape Town ravine, sparking debate over whether it was a boomslang or black mamba in October 2026.

A woman returned home to find a snake slipping beneath her duvet. Boland Snake Removals 24/7 shared the chilling footage as viewers discussed bedroom safety online.

Source: Briefly News