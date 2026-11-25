The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has issued an urgent safety warning after an American triathlete was injured trying to board the BOS 400 shipwreck near Sandy Bay

Caught in strong rip currents and heavy swell, the tourist swam back to shore to reach his cellphone before using a T-shirt to stem his bleeding

NSRI Hout Bay rescue swimmers and paramedics launched a land-and-sea operation to treat the hypothermic visitor and bring him to safety

The NSRI warned visitors to stay away from Cape Town's BOS 400 shipwreck after an American tourist was injured trying to board it. Image: ConnorSkye

Source: Getty Images

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has issued a stern warning to tourists and residents to steer clear of Cape Town's rusted BOS 400 shipwreck after an American visitor was injured while attempting to board the unstable vessel. The incident unfolded on Monday evening, 23 November 2026, at Maori Bay near Sandy Bay, days after the tourist and two companions had competed in a local triathlon.

Triathlete braves rough surf before NSRI launches land-and-sea rescue

According to NSRI Hout Bay station commander Spencer Oldham, the visitor fell into the rough Atlantic swell while trying to climb onto the wreck and was swept into strong rip currents before managing to pull himself onto the structure. With his phone left behind on the rocks, the injured tourist swam back through the cold Atlantic surf to call for help, according to The South African. Reaching the shoreline, he took cover among the rocks and pressed a T-shirt to his injury to stem the bleeding. Up on Rocket Road in Llandudno, his brother and a friend flagged down a passing Good Samaritan, who alerted emergency services at 17:32.

NSRI Hout Bay dispatched two rescue vessels, Albie Matthews and Spirit of Ubuntu, alongside a shore vehicle and Western Cape Government Health EMS Metro rescue paramedics. Rescue swimmers braved the surf to reach the tourist on the rocks, treating his injuries and warming him up after he showed signs of hypothermia, before securing him in protective gear and transferring him via a small inflatable CROC craft to safety. He was later treated at the Hout Bay rescue base and released into the care of his friends, prompting the NSRI to reiterate that the decaying wreck, submerged sharp metal, and treacherous currents pose severe risks to swimmers.

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Authorities warned that submerged sharp metal and strong currents make the rusted wreck dangerous for swimmers. Image: Alex Green

Source: UGC

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Source: Briefly News