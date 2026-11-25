A man in Jeffreys Bay, Daniël Stevens, lost his life on 21 November 2026 after intervening when four men attacked his friend outside an establishment

The fatal confrontation was caught on camera and sparked a murder investigation, with four suspects yet to be identified

True crime creator Carri-Ann Bloom shared the story and appealed for information as a BackaBuddy campaign was launched for the deceased

Daniël Stevens from Jeffreys Bay paid the ultimate price for standing up for his friend. On 21 November 2026, he stepped into a brawl to help someone being attacked by four men, a decision that would cost him his life.

Daniël Stevens' death moves South Africa into action. Image: Daniël Stevens/ Facebook

Source: UGC

True crime content creator Carri-Ann Bloom shared the story in a Facebook video that has since gone viral. It brought widespread attention to the tragedy.

According to Bloom, the confrontation started inside an establishment in Jeffreys Bay before spilling out onto the street. The victim intervened when his friend was set upon by four attackers. During the brawl outside, he fell against the rails of a passing bakkie. He was allegedly struck again and collapsed on the ground. Despite being rushed to hospital, he did not survive his injuries.

Police have since opened a murder investigation. At the time of reporting, no arrests had been made, and the four suspects had not yet been identified. Authorities issued an appeal for information, with Bloom displaying a contact number on screen: 082 065 9403. All tip-offs will be treated confidentially. A BackaBuddy fundraising campaign was launched to help Daniël's family fight for justice and has raised approximately R27,000 of a R125,000 target. Watch her video by clicking here; viewer discretion is advised.

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SA supports Daniël Stevens' family

South Africans who watched the video were visibly shaken and angry, many calling for the suspects to be held accountable:

@Gillian Clark wrote:

"The guy with the white pants and cap seemed to be the last to hit him."

@Margaret Mullany said:

"They are a sick bunch of drunkards who took another mother's child away; you must pay for that."

@Lenie Barnard shared:

"Good luck to the family who lost their child like this."

@Delene Jonker wrote:

"I always warned my kids to stay away from places and situations like this. It is not safe and anything can happen in an instant."

@Mark Londt said:

"My goodness, there is a video about what happened. What are the police waiting for? They can see on the clip who the culprits are."

Other Briefly News stories about extraordinary acts of family heroism

Forty-one-year-old American tourist Patrick Rohde drowned at Tallebudgera Creek on Australia’s Gold Coast on 24 November 2026 while holding his children above a wave.

Twenty-year-old Hartbeespoort resident Marcus fought off a group of intruders armed with knives, a garden fork, and a hammer for nearly an hour on 4 November 2026.

Fifty-three-year-old Verulam father Imraan Aboobaker died a hero in November 2026 after running back into his burning home three times to rescue his wife and two children while neighbours could barely help.

Source: Briefly News