Gauteng motivational speaker Witness Mdaka has publicly backed DJ Zinhle amid backlash over her remarks about youth unemployability in South Africa

Mdaka urged the DJ not to apologise, claiming research supports what she said about young South Africans being unemployable

The controversy originally erupted after a 2024 Radio 702 interview and flared up again after DJ Zinhle asked fans to vote for her song

Witness Mdaka defended DJ Zinhle and urged her not to apologise for her ‘unemployable’ youth comments. Image: MDNNews/X, Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

Source: UGC

Gauteng-based business motivational speaker Witness Mdaka has stepped into the ongoing debate surrounding DJ Zinhle's controversial remarks about youth unemployment, telling the DJ to hold her ground and stop issuing apologies.

Mdaka, who describes himself as a business motivational speaker, posted his support for DJ Zinhle on social media, arguing that she had simply said what researchers have been documenting for years.

"Stop apologising for speaking the truth. Unemployability is an issue that must be solved. You just happened to be the one who said that out loud. Research already confirms what you said," he said.

What DJ Zinhle said and why it still stings

The original controversy dates back to a 2024 Radio 702 interview in which the award-winning DJ spoke candidly about her struggles to hire suitable candidates for her Era by DJ Zinhle stores, despite widespread unemployment across the country. Her use of the word "unemployable" drew sharp criticism from many who felt she was blaming job seekers rather than the structural barriers they face.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

The issue flared up again this month after DJ Zinhle encouraged fans to cast votes for her songs in the Ukhozi FM Ingoma Ehlukanisa Unyaka 2026 competition. She has since issued a fresh apology, acknowledging she chose the wrong words and clarifying that she never intended to offend or blame young people. She also made the case for small businesses as a vehicle for job creation and workplace experience.

Witness Mdaka defends DJ Zinhle

Despite the renewed backlash, Mdaka has not backed away. He also used the moment to praise DJ Zinhle's song Nayvee's Prayer, which features Nayvee Womculo and Young Stunna, calling it the biggest song in the country right now and pledging to vote for it in the Song of the Year competition.

He also had pointed words for those who felt wronged by DJ Zinhle's original comments.

"Whoever has a problem must bekezela (persevere), get rid of bitterness in their hearts, and work to fix their unemployability," he said.

Mdaka added that neither poverty nor unemployment should be treated as a fixed state.

"Nothing lasts forever. Poverty doesn't last forever if you tackle it head-on. Being unemployed isn't permanent. Being unemployable isn't permanent! Things do change for the better," he added.

Read Mdaka's full remarks below:

His remarks have not gone down well with everyone. Social media users were quick to push back:

@Sbudamoore asked:

"Who is Mdaka that needs attention? Some of us don't know him, and his opinion is not important."

@Lord1867 claimed:

"This Witness Mdaka must be Zimbabwean, which South African man you know has a name like 'Witness'?"

@2WAYZ_86 remarked:

"It's a trap; he's using it as a chance to trend at our expense. Let's not entertain him."

@Gifted_Cynic asked:

"She apologised, and you still have the audacity to defend her?"

@MfundisiQiniso shared:

"@WitnessMdaka is a known agent provocateur. Don't mind him. Even on 'mabahambe' he had something similar to say. He has no appreciation of data…"

Witness Mdaka doubled down on his defence of DJ Zinhle. Image: Alexi Rosenfeld

Source: Instagram

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma calls on SA to forgive DJ Zinhle

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma took to Facebook, urging South Africans to forgive DJ Zinhle after the DJ issued a public apology.

DJ Zinhle apologised for her 2024 remarks about unemployed South African youth being "unemployable" due to a lack of skills.

Source: Briefly News