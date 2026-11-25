Geraldine Prinsloo Doyle represented South Africa's 4.2 million pensioners at a parliamentary meeting on Friday

Two Members of Parliament affirmed their support after hearing how pensioners survive on R2,400 a month

Geraldine was invited back to Parliament on 2 December to continue making the case for pensioners

Geraldine represents pensioners as she appears before parliament. Image: Geraldine Prinsloo Doyle/Facebook and RapidEye/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Geraldine Prinsloo Doyle, a passionate pensioner advocate, returned to Parliament on Friday to push for an increase in the Older Person's Grant to R3,000 before Christmas.

Geraldine, known online as Lady G, addressed lawmakers on behalf of South Africa's 4.2 million pensioners. She described the atmosphere in the room as noticeably different from previous visits, with Members of Parliament responding with both questions and moments of genuine emotion.

"At Friday’s parliamentary meeting, two Honourable Members affirmed their support and made a point of saying they hear us."

One of the moments that stuck with her was when she recounted how her advocacy began. She was standing behind a woman in a shop when she noticed the woman's basket was filled with cans of dog food. Assuming the woman must own dogs, Geraldine asked her about it. The woman turned around, holding back tears, and told her the food was not for a dog but for herself, because meat had become too expensive.

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Parliament hears the lived reality of pensioners

Honourable Dennis Ryder acknowledged that money allocated to relevant departments but left unspent needed to be tracked and redirected more urgently. Honourable Paul Swart shared that he drives past a squatter camp daily and once spoke to a woman who told him her R2,400 grant had to stretch across an entire family for a whole month.

Geraldine also told Parliament about a video call she received on a Sunday evening from a grandmother who showed her grandchildren sleeping under a tarpaulin inside a leaking shack. She said that 32 years after democracy, people living in those conditions was something she could not accept.

She added that the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) would be sending more investigators to look into reports of grant money disappearing before it reaches pensioners' accounts.

Geraldine has been invited back to Parliament on 2 December and says she will share more details about that meeting in a separate video.

View the Facebook video below:

Pensioners rally behind Geraldine

Supporters flooded the comments section on her page with messages of gratitude and prayer:

Linda Rademeyer wrote:

"Geraldine I saw your expression when you started the interview. Thank you for your valuable time you spend in us 4.2 Pensioners. May the Lord give you courage and determination for the 2 Dec which is also our Pensioners pay day! Maybe there's a surprise for you, Please Lord let it be. Onwards and upwards."

Desiree Van Zyl said:

"Thank you Geraldine Prinsloo Doyle for fighting for us. I believe that GOD is with you fighting and that we WILL be blessed with your help and bringing attention to parliament. May GOD always be with you and you are speaking through GOD. THANK YOU FOR YOUR DEDICATION."

Lodewyk Bennie Cookson shared:

"Thanks Lady G. Just the mere fact that they listen to you, is already a positive. I will stay on my knees, God will open the doors!!"

Nadeema Cyster added:

"Good eve Geraldine, I salute you, one voice that speaks for millions of us as pensioners. God has chosen you to be that woman."

Bernie Tucker wrote:

"Thank you Geraldine Prinsloo Doyle. May the Lord Bless you for all you are doing for us pensioners."

Patricia Jansen said:

"Thank you, dearly appreciate. God richly and gracefully bless you. Appreciate your kind, loyal, dedicated support."

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Source: Briefly News