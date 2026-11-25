Dr Kian du Toit, a first-year intern doctor, posted an emotional video about the state of South Africa's public healthcare system

He described patients dying while waiting for beds and surgeries, with hospitals running out of basic supplies

The video sparked an outpouring of support from fellow medical professionals and South Africans online

Dr Kian du Toit spoke to Briefly News and highlighted that the issue was rampant throughout the healthcare system

A first-year medical intern is speaking out about the collapse of South Africa's public healthcare system. His raw, unfiltered video has struck a nerve across the country.

A young doctor spread awareness about the state of South African hospitals. Image: @kixn_dr/ Instagram

Source: Instagram

Dr Kian du Toit filmed himself inside his car, parked outside a hospital, on 21 November. He was visibly exhausted. It was his fourth 24-hour-plus call in just nine days, and before heading back in, he said something had "dropped in his heart" that he needed to share.

Dr Du Toit described a system stretched far beyond its limits. Patients were waiting days in casualty just for a bed. Others were waiting weeks for surgeries. He said the hospital had run out of something as basic as needles:

"We are fighting, we are stealing, we are buying our own things. It's a mess. It really is a mess."

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He described watching patients die while waiting for beds, and others dying before they could reach the operating theatre, all while a private hospital stood across the road. "We are seeing numbers like crazy, and we can't help. There's literally not much we can do." Despite the despair in his voice, Dr Du Toit did not call it quits. He said he and his colleagues pushed through every day, doing what they could with almost nothing. He closed by asking viewers to pray for every doctor working in the South African public health system. Dr Du Toit said:

"I just hope things will change soon. I really, really do."

Speaking to Briefly News, he explained:

"My main concern isn’t the hospital I work for but the whole system. Every hospital and clinic [has] similar struggles."

Watch Dr Kian du Toit's emotional message filmed outside the hospital:

Mzansi responds to Dr Du Toit's cry for help

The video resonated deeply, drawing responses from fellow doctors, unemployed medical graduates, and everyday South Africans:

@conordiesel_ said:

"You are the kindest dude I know. If there was anyone who could make a difference, it's you bro ❤️"

@dr_lethu wrote:

"It's heartbreaking to witness this as a qualified medical officer who remains unemployed, while our already overburdened interns are being forced to carry the weight of a healthcare system that is falling apart. We have doctors willing and ready to serve, yet the system continues to fail both healthcare workers and the communities who desperately need care 🥺💔"

@drnontobekombatha added:

"Politicians spend billions of rands on fancy cars, holidays and palatial houses they don't need. There's an ARV scandal going on. It is devastating 😭"

@hlomijack wrote:

"Your heart is broken but your spirit is brave, and courageous for being able to speak about the crisis in the public healthcare system. Your voice matters."

@sihle_medic said:

"We are in the dwaaang [deep trouble] 😭😭🤧"

@gabisilet shared:

"We are praying for you ❤️ Things will change!"

@i_am_melody_gambiza simply wrote:

"🙏🏾 Lord hear our cry."

Other Briefly News stories on crumbling public infrastructure

The Eastern Cape Parks and Tourism Agency closed Hluleka Lodge along the Wild Coast in November 2026 after years of persistent decay threatening local hospitality jobs and rural livelihoods.

South Africans voiced outrage in February 2025 after part of the ceiling collapsed at Mpumalanga’s Middelburg Magistrate’s Court, spotlighting wider justice system decay.

A viral March 2025 clip shared by @newsnexussa shocked viewers with footage of an overgrown, dilapidated R1.3-billion stadium in Mogale City.

Source: Briefly News