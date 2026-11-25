Small monthly charges can chip away at social grant payouts, prompting beneficiaries to review their banking setup ahead of 2027

A recent roundup weighs zero-monthly-fee accounts against branch-based banking and highlights key trade-offs

Beneficiaries planning to switch banks must follow strict SASSA rules and cutoff dates to avoid payment delays

A 2027 comparison contrasts R0 monthly-fee accounts with branch-based options and flags key switching rules. Image: SASSA News / @pookiepolls

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Small banking charges can quietly reduce monthly social grant payouts. Ahead of 2027, many SASSA beneficiaries are weighing monthly maintenance fees, branch access, and transaction costs. Even a R7.50 monthly fee on an Older Persons grant adds up over a year before extra withdrawal or payment charges are factored in.

Comparing fee structures, branch access and switching rules

A 2027 roundup by The South African compares zero-monthly-fee digital and grant-linked options with branch-heavy everyday banking. It flags trade-offs such as app reliance, physical queues, and per-transaction costs. TymeBank Everyday and Bank Zero carry R0 monthly fees, though neither has physical branches. Postbank's SASSA card also has a R0 monthly fee with free transaction limits, though users sometimes face queues or system glitches.

African Bank MyWorld pairs an R0 monthly fee with savings features, while Capitec Global One charges R7.50 a month for wide branch and ATM access. Beneficiaries who want to change banks must open an account in their own name and get it stamped by the bank. They must then hand the paperwork in at a SASSA office before the 15th to avoid payment delays. Recipients should also check statements for unauthorised deductions, block unwanted debit orders, and never share PINs, OTPs, or cards.

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Beneficiaries must submit bank-stamped details in their own name at a SASSA office before the 15th. Image: Ninthgrid

Source: UGC

More articles about SASSA

Briefly News reported that Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana announced that pensioners will have to wait until the February 2027 Budget Speech to hear if SASSA grants will increase, depending on national affordability.

reported that Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana announced that pensioners will have to wait until the February 2027 Budget Speech to hear if SASSA grants will increase, depending on national affordability. South Africans rallied online behind growing calls for the government to raise the monthly SASSA Pensioners' Grant from R2,400 to R5,000, arguing that soaring electricity and food prices leave pensioners struggling to survive.

SASSA has explained that R370 SRD grant beneficiaries can update their banking details online through its official self-service portal, provided the new bank account is registered in the applicant's own legal name and verified via their registered cellphone number.

Source: Briefly News