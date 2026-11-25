South African artist @renay_lovenotes shared a vlog touring her fully furnished two-bedroom apartment in Bangkok, Thailand

Renay broke down her monthly living costs, including Wi-Fi and electricity, showing how far rands stretch abroad

She also shared that her son will soon be joining her in Bangkok, marking a new chapter as a present, full-time mom

A South African artist living in Bangkok, Thailand, has captured Mzansi's attention. She shared a candid tour of her two-bedroom apartment and the surprisingly affordable cost of living there.

A woman in Thailand showed off her apartment. Image: @renay_lovenotes

Source: TikTok

Instagram creator @renay_lovenotes posted the reel on 25 December, giving followers an honest look at life in the Thai capital. Her fully furnished flat costs R10,000 a month. On top of that, she pays R250 for Wi-Fi, R80 for water and R430 for electricity, though she noted the electricity bill would climb once her son moves in to join her.

The apartment came fitted with a fridge, cupboards, a stove, a microwave and a kettle. Renay said she and her partner bought an air fryer and a toaster themselves. What made the kitchen even more of a pleasant surprise was what previous tenants had left behind: pots, plates, prawns and cutlery.

She gave viewers a quick look at the sliding kitchen door, which opens the space up to the rest of the flat, and mentioned that future vlogs would include the building's shared pool, karaoke room and gym.

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Beyond the apartment tour, Renay was open about a personal shift taking place. She described herself as a mother who had been working away from her son, and said the move to Bangkok was giving her the chance to build a new daily routine centred on cooking, cleaning and being present for her child. Watch her Bangkok apartment tour here:

Mzansi admires Thai apartment

South Africans in the comments were warm and encouraging:

@shortaay_r wrote:

"You are so blessed ❤️"

@clanja.vaneden commented:

"So, so happy for you and that your boy is coming to live with you. You are blessed. God is faithful to complete the good work He started in You 🙏🏼♥️🥹 Sending love, prayers and hugs from SA. Keep pressing on ♥️🙏🏼"

@mauriciaking87 said:

"Babes youu are blessed, bstay where you are ❤️"

@jollyhakdo9 exclaimed:

"I love the way you sing about the onions hahahahaha I miss you all guys!!!"

@hazel18331 wrote:

"Blessed 🙏 and beautiful 💃🎶❤️"

@manuelmonique17 added:

"You're adorable ❤️"

Other Briefly News stories about South Africans' apartments abroad

South African man Collin Cebelihle gave viewers an honest tour of his compact studio apartment in South Korea.

TikToker @charlene.dauberma shared a walkthrough of her and her partner’s two-bedroom Denver, Colorado apartment in August 2026, just four days after arriving in the United States.

A South African student studying in Russia (@emiiihle) earned widespread cheers and congratulations from Mzansi in October 2025 after sharing a tour of her cosy new apartment following a long search for a place to call home abroad.

Source: Briefly News