The Cape Town CCID and Cape Town Tourism launched a public safety campaign warning visitors about a card scam targeting tourists in the CBD

Fraudsters dressed as public officials are telling visitors they need permits to walk public streets, then stealing their bank cards and PINs

The awareness campaign is available in seven languages and is being rolled out across hotels, guesthouses and tour operators ahead of the festive season

Tourists visiting Cape Town this festive season are being urged to stay alert. The warning comes after a brazen scam targeting visitors in the city centre came under the spotlight.

A Tourist warned about scams used in the CBD area. Image: Adrien Olichon

Source: UGC

The Cape Town Central City Improvement District (CCID), together with Cape Town Tourism, launched a public safety awareness campaign on 20 November. It is to warn visitors about criminals who dress as public officials and use convincing stories to steal bank cards and PINs.

In a video posted to its official Facebook page in November, the CCID demonstrated how the scam typically plays out. A person approaches a pedestrian and claims the road ahead is closed, insisting they need a permit to continue. Moments later, a card machine appears, and the target is asked for their bank card and PIN.

December brings the largest influx of tourists to Cape Town, and scammers know exactly how to exploit that. Enver Duminy, CEO of Love Cape Town, explained why visitors are particularly vulnerable at this time of year. There is one rule every visitor should remember: you do not need a permit to walk on any public street in Cape Town. Watch the post below:

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SA spreads scam awareness

On a positive note, Jurie Bruwer, head of CCID Safety and Security, confirmed that credit card fraud incidents in the Cape Town CBD have decreased significantly over the past year. The CCID credited the strategic deployment of its Public Safety Officers to tourist hotspots with the drop.

Residents and social media users weighed in after the CCID shared the warning on Facebook:

Gillian Delport said:

"This needs to be shared with all hotels, guest houses, restaurants, bars etc."

Philip Smith wrote:

"We need more visible policing and undercover police."

Gordon McCallum shared his own experience:

"A guy tried it on with me on Bree Street on Christmas Eve a few years ago. Violent protest, police will arrest me without a permit… blah blah. I told him to walk away in no uncertain terms 😉😀"

Other Briefly News stories about tourists targeted by scams

An American visitor warned TikTok viewers in July 2025 after discovering that thousands had been drained from her bank account.

An ACSA contractor warned in October 2026 that a syndicate posing as authorised e-hailing drivers at Cape Town International Airport had scammed arriving tourists using card machines, including an elderly British visitor.

A South African woman vented on Facebook in November 2026 after a local traffic officer pulled over her American husband and demanded a bribe over a fabricated claim.

Source: Briefly News