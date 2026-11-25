South African content creator Nontobeko Li, based in South Wales, shared her AncestryDNA test results on TikTok after waiting a month for her sample to be processed

The test confirmed 100% Southern Bantu peoples' heritage, with her Zulu roots identified despite her not entering her birthplace or tribal background when registering

The results also revealed two unexpected ancestral journeys that helped explain something viewers had long been saying about her appearance

A local woman living in the UK shared her AncestryDNA results in a candid video. Image: @nontoliofficial

Source: TikTok

A Zulu content creator living in South Wales got more than she bargained for when her AncestryDNA results finally came through. Nontobeko Li, who goes by @nontoliofficial on TikTok, posted her results on 24 November 2026 after waiting a month for her saliva sample to be processed in Ireland. What made the reveal so compelling was that she had not entered her birthplace or tribal background when registering the kit. Despite that, the test returned a result of 100% Southern Bantu Peoples, with her Zulu heritage confirmed.

Ancestry results solve a long-running mystery

Beyond confirming her Zulu roots, the results also flagged two additional ancestral journeys: Cape Coloured, listed under Asians in South Africa, and Eastern Africa. For Nonto, the Eastern Africa finding was a lightbulb moment. Viewers had repeatedly told her she looked Kenyan or Ethiopian, and now she finally had a scientific explanation for it.

Watch the full reveal of Nonto's AncestryDNA results in the TikTok video here.

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Viewers were not surprised that her results showed she was Zulu without her disclosing her background. Image: Ketut Subayinto

Source: UGC

Mzansi keeps it light in the comments

The video quickly gained traction, with South Africans at home and abroad finding it both fascinating and funny. Viewers in the comments section brought humour and curiosity in equal measure:

@Nhlanzeko said:

"I took the same test. My result was also 100% Southern Bantu People. When I double-clicked it, it said Zulu and only Zulu 😂. I don't have traces of any other DNA."

@samkedlunge joked:

"I know the coloniser blood is in me 😂."

@EverythingHlubi kept it simple:

"You look very South African!"

@Stsh33 referenced a viral claim:

"So you're not from Nigeria 😂? Some lady came here on TikTok said Zulu people's origin was in Nigeria."

@Pearl Njoroge weighed in on the resemblance debate:

"You actually resemble Kikuyos and Kambas of Kenya; this lady here is a Kamba, and she could pass as your older sister."

@Her-name-Is-45 had one priority:

"Pounds in rands please 😂."

@1234 summed it up with pride:

"We are not migrated from anywhere; people migrated from us."

Other articles about ancestry DNA results

A South African TikTok user shared accessible alternatives to AncestryDNA for locals, alongside typical test costs and local providers like Mediclinic Precise.

A South African woman's ancestry breakdown included a mix of Khoisan, Southwestern India, Germanic Europe, Maritime Southeast Asia, and various African regions, stunning online viewers.

Briefly News reported that a local woman was shocked by her DNA ancestry results, which revealed a blend of Southern Bantu and Khoisan lineage, sparking an online debate about the origin of the San people.

Source: Briefly News