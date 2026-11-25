South African content creator Mandi Eloff launched a new series showing how to make grocery staples at home for less

She used amasi as the single main ingredient to make cottage cheese, claiming it saves nearly half the store price

South Africans flooded her comments asking for more recipes, including fresh cream

Mandi shared her budget-friendly recipe. Image: @mandixeloff

Source: Instagram

A South African content creator is showing her followers that some of the groceries they have stopped buying can still land on the table when made at home for a fraction of the cost.

Mandi Eloff posted the first episode of her new series, "From Scratch, For Less," on 24 October 2026, kicking things off with a recipe that only needs one main ingredient: amasi.

Amasi becomes cottage cheese

In the video, she walks viewers through a surprisingly simple process. The amasi goes into a heavy pot and is warmed on the lowest heat setting possible, with strict instructions not to stir or let it boil. After 10 to 15 minutes, the curds separate from the whey. The heat is switched off and the mixture rests for another 10 minutes before being strained through a cheesecloth. A splash of fresh milk is then stirred in until the texture reaches the right creamy consistency.

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The result is homemade cottage cheese, and according to Mandi Eloff, making it yourself saves close to half of what a store-bought tub would cost. In her caption, she added that the series would focus on making familiar grocery staples without straining a monthly budget. She said:

"Everyday groceries shouldn't have to be a luxury."

SA viewers want more recipes

View the Instagram video below:

The response in the comments on her page was warm, with many followers eager for her to continue the series:

@nika_taylor17:

"Love!!"

@varana_chutterpaul:

"Thank you"

@mandixeloff:

"Let me know what is the item you miss the most! But cannot justify putting it into the 🛒"

@bromilowcatherine:

"Love this. What do you do with the whey?"

@shamimachohan:

"What do you do with the excess liquid that drains out?"

@miss_g.andrews:

"❤🙌🙌 Yes, send us more."

@leeeratooo:

"Please make fresh cream."

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Source: Briefly News