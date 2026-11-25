"Run Ladies": Woolworths Beauty Advent Calendar Sells Out as SA Women Rush to Grab Box
- A South African TikToker teased the Woolworths Beauty advent calendar before its launch, revealing it contains a generous voucher
- The box with 12 mystery gifts came in limited units, sending shoppers scrambling online
- South African women flooded the comments section after the video went viral, with many racing to secure their box before stock ran out
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A South African TikToker set beauty lovers into a frenzy after teasing the contents of the Woolworths Beauty advent calendar before it officially went on sale.
@mandisa_banda posted a selfie-style video on 24 November, filmed at home, in which she admitted to being under strict instructions not to reveal what was inside the box. She dropped just enough details to send viewers straight to their phones.
The calendar launched at R999, with only 1,000 boxes available. Mandisa confirmed the box includes a R500 voucher, fragrance, skincare and other beauty products, making it feel as though it offers twice its price in value. She said:
"I swear having this Woollies Beauty advent calendar and not being able to show you what's inside is killing me."
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She urged followers not to wait around, telling them to be ready on the website the moment it dropped. She also teased the possibility of hosting a giveaway from Canada, where she is currently based. Mandisa's tip about the R500 voucher appeared to be the detail that pushed many viewers over the edge, with the value proposition making the R999 price tag feel far more justifiable. Watch the teaser that sent SA beauty lovers into a rush below:
SA women react to the Woolworths Beauty Drop
South Africans flooded the comments section with their responses:
@Thanda Tatum said:
"It's available online right now; bought mine 2 hours ago. Run ladies"
@Rindze shared:
"Yhoooo guys I haven't even managed to get hold of any advent calendar 😭😭😭"
@Dolce & Coco wrote:
"To the girlies who posted the link, may you have the best Christmas ever! Thank you, thank you, thank you! I don't even know whose I copied but it worked 😅😂💗"
@Naledi_Carol noted:
"Girl, they said not every box has the voucher, but it's still worth it. I'll be camping on their website 🥰"
@Signature Strands by Mvelo🎀 confirmed:
"Out of stock"
@Amira ᥫ᭡. added:
"I just ordered mine 😭❤️"
Other Briefly News stories about Gauteng bargain-hunting finds
- Johannesburg TikToker @destiny.manda drew praise for not gatekeeping in October 2025 after showcasing China Centre.
- Gauteng lifestyle creator Nicole Wocke sent followers into a frenzy in July 2026 by touring House Unboxed, an Irene clearance warehouse founded from a mother's living room.
- Johannesburg content creator Nicole Wocke (@nicolewocke) sparked a Black November shopping buzz in November 2026 after filming a walkthrough of Gauteng clearance grocery chain Salvage Mart.
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Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 4 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of training courses by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za