Paballo Timmy Nkwane from Mashishimale village in Limpopo earned a Gold medal at the 46th Eskom Expo International Science Fair

The Grade 11 Kingfisher Private School learner also received a R45,000 bursary from the University of Pretoria to study Actuarial Science in 2027

Paballo is now competing for one of only five spots on a once-in-a-lifetime expedition to Antarctica

Limpopo grade 11 learner, Paballo Nkwane. Images: Exposcience/Facebook

Source: Facebook

A Limpopo teenager is on the verge of something extraordinary. Paballo Timmy Nkwane, a Grade 11 learner from Mashishimale village near Phalaborwa, has been named one of the Top 10 finalists for Students in Antarctica 2026. He is now in the running for one of just five spots on an expedition to one of the most remote places on Earth.

The 17-year-old attends Kingfisher Private School and represents the Mopani Region. At the 46th Eskom Expo International Science Fair in 2026, he claimed a Gold medal, an achievement that also unlocked a R45,000 bursary from the University of Pretoria's Faculty of Natural and Agricultural Sciences. He plans to use it to enrol in Actuarial Science at UP in 2027.

From a school project to a gold medal

Paballo's science journey began in Grade 8 at Maphokwane Secondary School in 2023, when a teacher encouraged him and a friend to enter their local expo. What started as a school activity grew into a genuine love for research and STEMI, shaped by expo workshops, alumni stories, and science content he followed on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

The judging process at the International Science Fair was intense enough to leave him questioning how he had performed. When the Gold medal was announced, the emotion hit him all at once. He later described the moment as proof that the judges were invested in bringing out the best in every participant.

Beyond academics, Paballo is a self-described "do-it-all." He competes in long- and short-distance running, long jump, shot put, and high jump, and also draws, writes poetry, swims, debates, dances, and recites speeches. He has spoken about the possibility of pursuing a PhD one day.

For young scientists thinking about entering their first expo, his advice is straightforward: trust in your preparation, believe in your project, and embrace the experience of doing university-level research while still in school.

Eskom Expo for Young Scientists announced his selection on 23 November 2026.

South Africa celebrates Paballo's achievement

Supporters flooded the comments to congratulate the young scientist on social media:

@LedwabaMilly wrote:

"Congratulations, boyza. God keep and protect you always; you are a good inspiration."

@mgbasoli said:

"Bro went to school to learn and not to dance. Good luck, buddy."

@TlhomphoMalewa shared:

"Congratulations Pabi!"

@NOREENStein20 added:

"Congratulations to you, Paballo!"

@LoloM99126085 wrote:

"May the good Lord keep doing wonders in your life. Congratulations, young man!"

@Keneiloekk said:

"Very proud of you. Congratulations!"

@NeilRichar79548 noted:

"Nice! Well done, young man!"

More on South African achievements

Briefly News recently reported on Benoni dancer Luke Scrase, who took to the stage at the IDO World Tap Dance Championships in Prague with a routine choreographed by his sister.

recently reported on Benoni dancer Luke Scrase, who took to the stage at the IDO World Tap Dance Championships in Prague with a routine choreographed by his sister. South African Airways landed a place in a new global airline ranking from TIME and Statista, and South Africans had plenty to say.

Clicks CEO Bertina Engelbrecht received a major business award for her journey from Elsies River to the top of corporate South Africa.

Source: Briefly News