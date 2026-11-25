A group of residents gathered on a residential street in Lavender Hill, Cape Town, to pray over their community on 24 November

Participants knelt on the road as a community member walked through the street, anointing and praying aloud for the neighbourhood

The video moved South Africans online, drawing hundreds of comments from people across the country standing in agreement with the prayers

A Cape Town community came together in a moving act of faith on 24 November. They shut down a street in Lavender Hill to pray over their neighbourhood.

Lavender Hill community prayed in the streets. Image: @jessicanathanswar50

Source: TikTok

One TikTok user captured the outdoor gathering, which showed residents kneeling on the road while a community member walked through the street, praying aloud and gesturing as they went.

An on-screen caption by @jessicanathanswar50 read "Anointing the Streets of Lavender Hill" throughout the footage. A traffic marshal was visible nearby, and bystanders watched from the pavement as the solemn moment unfolded. The prayer was delivered in a mix of Afrikaans and English, with the speaker calling on God to remove evil, protect families and bring peace to the streets. Lavender Hill, a suburb on the Cape Flats, has long battled gang violence and crime. For the residents who showed up on that street, the prayer gathering was not just a spiritual act but a collective statement. Watch the video below:

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Mzansi supports Lavender Hill

The video resonated deeply with South Africans, who flooded the comments with their own prayers and words of solidarity:

@thespin de la cruz said:

"Amen, I stand in agreement... no more innocent blood in the name of Jesus 🙏🙏🙏"

@Leader Lawrence added:

"The church is much more powerful than this corrupt government. Hallelujah 🙏 Ek glo [I believe]"

@Mr Mesias🇿🇦 shared:

"I stand in agreement 💯 in Jesus' name, Lord, hear the prayer of your children."

@Whilma Boer prayed:

"Please, my Father, bring calm and peace everywhere these shooting incidents take place, even here in the Eerste River area. No weapon formed against us shall prosper. Protect our families and children in Jesus' name. Amen"

@AJ declared:

"In Jesus' name!! I declare Psalm 91 over the streets of Lavender Hill in Jesus' name!!"

@June Fortuin wrote:

"Amen, we pray the blood of Jesus over Lavender Hill and all the other places in Jesus' name. Amen 🙏"

Other Briefly News stories on heartfelt and humorous prayers

An Asian woman living in South Africa charmed Mzansi in October 2025 after posting a viral video in traditional Zulu attire humorously praying in fluent isiZulu to be invisible to her mother-in-law whenever tea needs to be made.

A viral TikTok clip shared by @kasi_hustlers in January 2026 left South Africans deeply moved as school pupils gathered around their buses to pray for safety and protection ahead of the new academic year.

TikToker Chef Makamo touched viewers in September 2026 by filming himself bowing his head in prayer beside a borrowed Nissan Navara before embarking on a solo 1,500 km overnight drive.

Source: Briefly News