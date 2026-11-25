Mark from Blokkies Biltong shared footage of the damage after thieves broke into their shop in Trowbridge, Wiltshire

The break-in forced the SA expats to discard their entire week's worth of biltong and droëwors stock

Fellow South Africans rallied behind the duo, with many offering hands-on help to get the shop back on its feet

A biltong store in the UK on the left and an SA expat on the right. Images: @blokkiesbiltong/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Two South African expats who built a biltong shop in the English countryside were left shaken on 23 November 2026 after their store was broken into and ransacked overnight.

Mark, one half of the team behind Blokkies Biltong, filmed a walkthrough of the damage at their shop inside Trowbridge Garden Centre in Wiltshire and shared it with their customers. The footage showed kicked-in doors, scattered merchandise, overturned fixtures and ruined stock.

The shop, run by two lifelong friends from South Africa, sells handmade biltong, droëwors, boerewors, chilli sticks, and a range of South African snacks and sauces to customers in the UK.

Break-in hits harder than just the damage

What made the break-in particularly painful was not just the vandalism. The burglars left a trail of destruction that forced the team to throw out an entire batch of freshly prepared droëwors and all the biltong in the display cabinet. Neither product can be made in a day.

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"That was draaiwoers ready to go for this week. That's all going to have to be discarded now," Mark said in the video.

The thieves are believed to have entered through a window and kicked the front doors down on their way out. They also tore a Sharks rugby jersey and a Springbok jersey from the wall and left them on the floor. Mark noted, with some dry humour, that the culprits were "clearly not a Sharks supporter."

Despite the setback, Mark told customers the team planned to clean up, secure the property and restock before reopening that Saturday.

Watch the damage walkthrough Mark shared with his customers below.

SA community rallies behind the Blokkies team

South Africans at home and abroad showed up in the comments with an outpouring of support on their Facebook page:

@Clint Belling wrote:

"Scumbags, keep strong! Just remember when you're down and out that you're a Saffa and we're designed for crisis... 💪🇿🇦"

@Charmaine Nienaber said:

"So this doesn't just happen in South Africa."

@Ernest King shared:

"I am saddened by the destroying of the biltong, droewors and boerewors and also the vandalised rest of the business. People that never owned a business, just don't appreciate the effort and hard work starting and maintaining a business! Money, I don't have, but if you need any help working there for a couple of days, please let me know."

@Veronica Louise Kuhn added:

"So angry and sad for you guys! Hope you can recover from this; your biltong, droewors and boerewors are 1st class!"

@Roy O Reilly said:

"Oh gosh, that's terrible... sorry to hear about this 😞 hope you're back up and running soon 🙏"

@Brett Alexander offered simply:

"Let me know if I can help."

@Juan Jacques Pienaar wrote:

"Sorry to see this carry on, cameras and an alarm would be your next step forward... Speedy recovery, guys 🙏"

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Source: Briefly News