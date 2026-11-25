An Austrian woman who previously lived in Cyprus shared how volunteering at a children's event in a Cape Town township changed her perspective on life

Sara compared the everyday complaints she grew up hearing in privileged European countries with the reality of children who lack basic food

South Africans online rallied behind her reflection, saying she now understands a lesson they already live by

An Austrian woman in Cape Town shared how volunteering at a township children's event shifted her outlook on life. Image: saraerb

Source: Instagram

An Austrian woman living in Cape Town said a single afternoon volunteering in a township reshaped everything she thought she knew about happiness and gratitude. Sara, who goes by saraerb_ on Instagram and previously lived in Cyprus, posted a Reel on 23 November 2026 reflecting on the experience. She had volunteered at a children's event in a South African township and left with far more than she gave.

Instagram

What Cape Town township kids taught her

Sara described the contrast between the complaints she grew up hearing in Europe and the reality she witnessed in the township. She pointed out that children who sometimes go without proper food were radiating a kind of happiness she had rarely seen. "It blew my mind," she said, recalling the joy she observed.

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She went on to describe the experience as a lesson she had not expected to receive. Joy, she said, is not something that arrives once life is perfect. It is a daily choice. She called gratitude a practice, not a feeling that just happens, and credited the children as her teachers. Sara's post is a reminder that some of the most profound life lessons come from the most unexpected places, and for her, that place was a township in Cape Town.

Watch Sara share her Cape Town township experience in the Instagram reel below:

Mzansi reacts to Sara's reflection

For many South Africans watching the video, her words resonated deeply. The comment section filled with warmth, recognition and a quiet pride that someone from outside the country had finally seen what locals already know.

@yaya_vnk wrote:

"That's South Africa. We make the most of the little we have ❤️"

@nesha_49 said:

"❤️ You will now know what we know."

@louistormer commented:

"Money doesn't make you happy, but privilege makes you depressed. Welcome to Mzansi; we will open your eyes over here 😜"

@apxdiosca simply offered:

"Take care."

@rogercliveallan noted:

"You don't go to those townships by yourself."

One anonymous commenter added:

"🧡🔥 You will now know what we know."

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Source: Briefly News