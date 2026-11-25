TikToker Cute Nhlanganiso filmed a swollen, muddy river threatening to overflow a bridge near Moloto on 25 November 2026

The footage, shot from multiple vantage points along the bridge, captured the alarming scale of flooding in the kwaMhlanga area

South Africans online raised serious safety concerns about the state of the river and the communities living nearby

Footage of floodwaters captivated Mzansi. Image: Mark Edward Atkinson/Getty Images and @hlanganisok2/TikTok

Source: UGC

A TikToker filmed terrifying footage of a severely flooded river near Moloto on 25 November 2026. Cute Nhlanganiso, who posts under the handle @hlanganisok2, recorded the scene from a bridge past KwaMhlanga while approaching Moloto, showing a swollen and muddy river threatening to spill over its banks.

The clip, shot entirely on a smartphone, panned across both sides of the bridge to give viewers the full picture of how high and powerful the water had risen. The tone was urgent, with no filters or captions needed to convey just how serious the situation was on the ground.

KwaMhlanga flooding alarms locals

The video quickly spread across social media, drawing thousands of views and hundreds of comments from people who were both alarmed and deeply concerned. Many viewers focused not just on the water levels but on the very real risks faced by communities in the area.

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View the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to the viral flood clip

South Africans in the comments section on his page had a lot to say:

@Nene_Ntuli urged:

"Guys please refrain from standing over the bridges like this. Bridges get washed away too you know. Mother Nature is unpredictable. Stay safe 🩷"

@ONYX 👑🇿🇦 remarked:

"I wouldn't stand on the bridge, I don't trust ANC"

@Hlokohloko joked:

"Can you please remove that speed trap camera 📷 there"

@tsholofelowjessi warned:

"People from Vaalbank will be wiped off one day 😳😳😳 🥺🥺🥺"

The flood footage joins a string of similar videos emerging from across South Africa as summer storms intensify. For residents in areas like Vaalbank, the concern goes beyond a viral clip. The fear of infrastructure failing and communities being cut off is very real.

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Source: Briefly News