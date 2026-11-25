“Sorry for Your Loss”: Daniël Stevens’ Father Breaks Silence After Son Dies Trying To Help a Friend
- Stevens succumbed to his injuries in hospital on Monday, 23 November 2026, two days after stepping in to protect a friend outside a local establishment
- Four young suspects, aged between 16 and 21, have been arrested and are set to appear in the Humansdorp Magistrate's Court on Thursday, 26 November
PAY ATTENTION: Mark Briefly News as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!
A grieving Jeffreys Bay father has broken his silence on social media, sharing poignant photographs of hospital equipment and an emotional plea for strength after his 25-year-old son died defending a friend.
John Stevens took to Facebook to mourn his son, Daniël Stevens, who succumbed to his injuries in hospital on Monday, 23 November 2026, following an alleged assault outside Je'Vista Social Café on Saturday night, 21 November.
Swift police arrests across three towns
Eastern Cape police acted swiftly to track down the alleged attackers. Police spokesperson Captain Marius McCarthy confirmed that officers arrested the four suspects—aged between 16 and 21—during coordinated operations in Jeffreys Bay, Kariega, and Humansdorp on Wednesday morning.
PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.
Sarah Baartman district police commissioner Major-General Thandiswa Kupiso praised the investigating team for the breakthrough, stating:
“We will not tolerate acts of violence that result in the senseless loss of innocent lives.”
A life of resilience and unfulfilled dreams cut short
Originally from Gqeberha, Stevens had spent the past year building a life in Jeffreys Bay, where friends knew him as an avid angler, outdoor enthusiast, and aspiring artificial intelligence programmer. As The South African noted, his sibling JC Stevens reflected on how Daniël had already beaten major odds in life, having survived a severe dog attack when he was six and a gruelling 27-day hospital stay following an electrical accident in 2019.
Community rallies for justice
Meanwhile, Daniël's father, John Stevens, shared heartbreaking photos of hospital equipment on Facebook, leaning on his Christian faith as he mourned his son. As the legal process gets underway, friends of the Stevens family have launched a BackaBuddy crowdfunding campaign to assist his parents with legal fees in their fight for justice. By Wednesday afternoon, the initiative had already gathered more than R28,000 toward its R125,000 goal.
Mzansi sends prayers and calls for justice
Online, social media users flooded the comments section with messages of heartbreak, prayers for the Stevens family, and calls for justice following the senseless tragedy:
Alida Olivier De Kock wrote:
"John, I haven't spoken to you yet, but I have with Anita. My heart is broken in half. May you be surrounded with love and strength."
Stella Stopforth said:
"My sincere condolences on the great loss of your son. So tragic and meaningless, I hope some form of justice is found. RIP Daniël."
Lena Potgieter commented:
"Strength to the parents. I am so sorry for the loss."
Bettie Gouws shared:
"Our deepest condolences to his loved ones 😢."
Antoinette Ferreira added:
"Heartfelt condolences. I'm so sorry for your loss."
Catherine Hendricks wrote:
"Condolences to the family."
Other articles about death
- A Durban family is mourning the sudden passing of 34-year-old Clicks employee Mohau Azeal Thamahane, whose body was found in Woodstock just three months after he relocated to Cape Town for his career, and an inquest has been opened by police.
- Mzansi was shocked to learn of Grade 2 learner Heinrich Human's death after he was allegedly stabbed to death in his sleep at his Louisvale home near Upington.
- Briefly News reported that American content creator Rachel Tussey tragically passed away in hospice care after suffering severe oxygen deprivation and irreversible brain damage following a cosmetic surgery procedure.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter at Briefly News, focusing on social commentary, community stories, viral human-interest features, and public discourse. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Bongiwe began her editorial career in campus media before contributing across print and digital platforms at BONA Magazine, where she covered current news and societal trends. She specialises in reporting on local community accounts, social media discourse, and viral South African events. Contact: bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za