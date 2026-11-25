Stevens succumbed to his injuries in hospital on Monday, 23 November 2026, two days after stepping in to protect a friend outside a local establishment

Four young suspects, aged between 16 and 21, have been arrested and are set to appear in the Humansdorp Magistrate's Court on Thursday, 26 November

Grieving father John Stevens broke his silence on Facebook after his 25-year-old son died defending a friend. Image: Daniël Stevens

Source: Facebook

A grieving Jeffreys Bay father has broken his silence on social media, sharing poignant photographs of hospital equipment and an emotional plea for strength after his 25-year-old son died defending a friend.

John Stevens took to Facebook to mourn his son, Daniël Stevens, who succumbed to his injuries in hospital on Monday, 23 November 2026, following an alleged assault outside Je'Vista Social Café on Saturday night, 21 November.

Swift police arrests across three towns

Eastern Cape police acted swiftly to track down the alleged attackers. Police spokesperson Captain Marius McCarthy confirmed that officers arrested the four suspects—aged between 16 and 21—during coordinated operations in Jeffreys Bay, Kariega, and Humansdorp on Wednesday morning.

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Sarah Baartman district police commissioner Major-General Thandiswa Kupiso praised the investigating team for the breakthrough, stating:

“We will not tolerate acts of violence that result in the senseless loss of innocent lives.”

A life of resilience and unfulfilled dreams cut short

Originally from Gqeberha, Stevens had spent the past year building a life in Jeffreys Bay, where friends knew him as an avid angler, outdoor enthusiast, and aspiring artificial intelligence programmer. As The South African noted, his sibling JC Stevens reflected on how Daniël had already beaten major odds in life, having survived a severe dog attack when he was six and a gruelling 27-day hospital stay following an electrical accident in 2019.

Community rallies for justice

Meanwhile, Daniël's father, John Stevens, shared heartbreaking photos of hospital equipment on Facebook, leaning on his Christian faith as he mourned his son. As the legal process gets underway, friends of the Stevens family have launched a BackaBuddy crowdfunding campaign to assist his parents with legal fees in their fight for justice. By Wednesday afternoon, the initiative had already gathered more than R28,000 toward its R125,000 goal.

Stevens had previously survived a dog attack and an electrical accident before this tragedy cut his life short. Image: Alex Green

Source: UGC

Mzansi sends prayers and calls for justice

Online, social media users flooded the comments section with messages of heartbreak, prayers for the Stevens family, and calls for justice following the senseless tragedy:

Alida Olivier De Kock wrote:

"John, I haven't spoken to you yet, but I have with Anita. My heart is broken in half. May you be surrounded with love and strength."

Stella Stopforth said:

"My sincere condolences on the great loss of your son. So tragic and meaningless, I hope some form of justice is found. RIP Daniël."

Lena Potgieter commented:

"Strength to the parents. I am so sorry for the loss."

Bettie Gouws shared:

"Our deepest condolences to his loved ones 😢."

Antoinette Ferreira added:

"Heartfelt condolences. I'm so sorry for your loss."

Catherine Hendricks wrote:

"Condolences to the family."

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Source: Briefly News