Takealot, Amazon, Makro, Shoprite and Vodacom World are among the major South African brands running Black Friday promotions ahead of 27 November 2026

Many more retailers, telecoms and tech brands are also offering deals, with some running into December and beyond

FNB data shows online transactions are expected to grow significantly as more South Africans shop digitally this Black Friday

Shoppers in a retail store. Images: SABC News Western Cape﻿/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Black Friday is no longer a one-day event in South Africa. Major retailers, telecoms providers, and technology brands have all launched promotions ahead of the main event on Friday, 27 November 2026, with many deals stretching deep into December and even into the new year.

The date follows the United States post-Thanksgiving shopping tradition, but South African businesses have made it entirely their own, turning November into a month-long sales period. FNB credit card data science manager Marcel Jansen van Rensburg said the bank expects strong growth in online transaction values, alongside a modest increase in in-person retail activity. He attributed this to more consumers embracing digital wallets and online shopping platforms.

5 major stores running Black Friday deals

Takealot: promotions run through to 30 November. Amazon: promotions run through to 30 November. Makro: promotions run through to 30 November. Shoprite: promotions are extended until 6 December. Vodacom World: deals run until 7 December, alongside its retail outlets Chatz Connect and Vodacom 4U.

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Other brands also offering deals

In retail and online shopping, Builders is running promotions through to 30 November, while Edgars and Checkers are extending theirs until 6 December. PNA is active from 27 to 29 November.

On the telecoms and connectivity side, RSAWEB is also running promotions through to 30 November, and Infini-fi kicked off its deals as early as 16 November. FNB Connect's promotional period runs from 27 November to 4 December, while Telkom is extending its offers until 22 December.

Travel lovers have options too, with Flight Centre and MSC Cruises running deals until 29 November.

Technology and photography brands are going even further. Razer's deals run until 24 December and Garmin's until 27 December, while Cine Photo Tools and Haier are promoting right through to 31 December.

For those who miss the main day, there is still time. With so many options across retail, travel, banking, and technology, South Africans have more time than ever to shop around and compare deals this Black Friday season.

A Black Friday sign board. Images: Alishia Abodunde / Stringer/Getty

Source: Getty Images

More on Black Friday and shopping deals

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