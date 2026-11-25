South African content creator @thandiii.d was filming a summer campaign shoot in Johannesburg when the wind had other plans

A powerful gust caught her large branded umbrella, flipping it inside out and forcing her into a full physical battle to hold on

Well-known South African personalities, including singer Thabsie and Miss SA runner-up Anika Dambuza, flooded her comments

A digital creator dressed for summer had her outdoor Johannesburg shoot interrupted by a sudden gust of wind. Image: @thandiii.d

Source: Instagram

A local content creator set out to film a bright, summery campaign video in Johannesburg on 25 November 2026. What she got instead was a full-blown weather emergency, all caught on camera. Instagram user @thandiii.d posted the reel to Instagram with the caption "pov: you're shooting a summer campaign video in Joburg." She appeared dressed in a pink swimsuit and orange sarong, props laid out neatly on the grass beside a large branded patio umbrella. The sky, however, had a different mood entirely.

When Joburg weather decides to star in your video

Seconds into the setup, a sharp gust swept across the apartment lawn and caught the umbrella canopy dead-on, flipping it inside out. What followed was pure chaos. With dramatic slow-motion saxophone music playing over the footage, she grabbed the pole with both hands, dug her feet into the grass, and threw her entire body into stopping the umbrella from sailing over the fence. The struggle was real, the sarong was flapping, and the summer aesthetic was long gone. She later joked in her own comments that she was fairly certain she could hear children laughing at her from somewhere nearby.

Watch the moment Joburg's wind turned a summer shoot into a one-woman battle in the Instagram reel below:

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

SA creatives know this feeling all too well

The reel struck a nerve with South African content creators and viewers alike, many of whom said they had lived through the exact same windy ambush during outdoor shoots. The comments section filled quickly, drawing in some well-known names.

@b.lue_alien wrote:

"Yoh, you are fighting for your life 🤣💗."

@anikadambuza reacted:

"I'm dead 😂 this is going to be me soon 😂."

@fortunate__langa said:

"Yoh 🤣."

@avethandwa.m asked:

"So wait, the @iqskincare made it through all that? 🫣 ... I'm sold!"

@sanele_baloyi checked in:

"Girl, are you okay?"

@leagenwayans_ cheered:

"🤩🫶 You're so strong."

Other articles about content creation

A University of Johannesburg student warned peers not to film or post their lecturers online after witnessing a fellow student get suspended for violating the university's registration terms and the POPI Act.

Mpumalanga content creator Makhi Thee Shwappa sparked health concerns among followers after sharing a viral TikTok skit in which she calmly sat down to eat a sandwich before being completely engulfed in a massive cloud of dry cement powder.

Source: Briefly News