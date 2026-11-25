“You Are Fighting for Your Life”: Severe Joburg Weather Humbles Content Creator, SA Amused
- South African content creator @thandiii.d was filming a summer campaign shoot in Johannesburg when the wind had other plans
- A powerful gust caught her large branded umbrella, flipping it inside out and forcing her into a full physical battle to hold on
- Well-known South African personalities, including singer Thabsie and Miss SA runner-up Anika Dambuza, flooded her comments
PAY ATTENTION: Mark Briefly News as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!
A local content creator set out to film a bright, summery campaign video in Johannesburg on 25 November 2026. What she got instead was a full-blown weather emergency, all caught on camera. Instagram user @thandiii.d posted the reel to Instagram with the caption "pov: you're shooting a summer campaign video in Joburg." She appeared dressed in a pink swimsuit and orange sarong, props laid out neatly on the grass beside a large branded patio umbrella. The sky, however, had a different mood entirely.
When Joburg weather decides to star in your video
Seconds into the setup, a sharp gust swept across the apartment lawn and caught the umbrella canopy dead-on, flipping it inside out. What followed was pure chaos. With dramatic slow-motion saxophone music playing over the footage, she grabbed the pole with both hands, dug her feet into the grass, and threw her entire body into stopping the umbrella from sailing over the fence. The struggle was real, the sarong was flapping, and the summer aesthetic was long gone. She later joked in her own comments that she was fairly certain she could hear children laughing at her from somewhere nearby.
Watch the moment Joburg's wind turned a summer shoot into a one-woman battle in the Instagram reel below:
PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.
SA creatives know this feeling all too well
The reel struck a nerve with South African content creators and viewers alike, many of whom said they had lived through the exact same windy ambush during outdoor shoots. The comments section filled quickly, drawing in some well-known names.
@b.lue_alien wrote:
"Yoh, you are fighting for your life 🤣💗."
@anikadambuza reacted:
"I'm dead 😂 this is going to be me soon 😂."
@fortunate__langa said:
"Yoh 🤣."
@avethandwa.m asked:
"So wait, the @iqskincare made it through all that? 🫣 ... I'm sold!"
@sanele_baloyi checked in:
"Girl, are you okay?"
@leagenwayans_ cheered:
"🤩🫶 You're so strong."
Other articles about content creation
- A University of Johannesburg student warned peers not to film or post their lecturers online after witnessing a fellow student get suspended for violating the university's registration terms and the POPI Act.
- Mpumalanga content creator Makhi Thee Shwappa sparked health concerns among followers after sharing a viral TikTok skit in which she calmly sat down to eat a sandwich before being completely engulfed in a massive cloud of dry cement powder.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter at Briefly News, focusing on social commentary, community stories, viral human-interest features, and public discourse. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Bongiwe began her editorial career in campus media before contributing across print and digital platforms at BONA Magazine, where she covered current news and societal trends. She specialises in reporting on local community accounts, social media discourse, and viral South African events. Contact: bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za