American TikToker MamaRashaah snacked on South African baobab fruit powder and seeds for three days before asking viewers what it actually was

She described the taste as similar to sour candy and wanted to know if eating too much could upset her stomach

South Africans flooded the comments with warnings and recipe tips, with some admitting they had never seen the fruit themselves

A US woman spent three days snacking on a "strange fruit from South Africa" without knowing what it was. Image: @lovemamarashaah

Source: TikTok

An American content creator had South Africans both entertained and educated after she spent three days munching on baobab fruit without knowing what she was eating. MamaRashaah, who goes by @lovemamarashaah on TikTok, shared a video on 24 November 2026 captioned "Strange fruit from South Africa." In it, she showed off a packet of baobab powder and seeds she had been snacking on for three days straight. She mentioned she is half Native American and loves trying herbal and natural foods, but this one had her stumped.

What is baobab fruit, and can you eat too much?

She described the flavour as similar to sour candy and assumed it must be doing her some good, though she was not sure how much was safe to eat. So she turned to her followers for answers. Baobab fruit is the nutrient-dense, tangy seedpod pulp of Africa's iconic baobab tree, celebrated for its high levels of vitamin C, antioxidants, and soluble fibre. While generally safe to enjoy daily in smoothies, yoghurt, or snacks, eating too much at once can trigger digestive side effects like bloating, gas, or a mild laxative effect due to its dense fibre content.

Watch MamaRashaah's baobab discovery in the TikTok video here.

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Commenters explained that baobab fruit is packed with vitamin C and fibre. Image: Ninthgrid

Source: UGC

South Africans surprised by their own fruit

The comment section quickly became a mini masterclass. Viewers explained that baobab comes from one of Africa's most iconic trees and is packed with vitamin C and fibre. That last detail came with a word of caution.

@sineka wrote:

"First time seeing it, even though I grew up here."

@USHO added with admiration:

"Baobab fruits, you live for up to 200 years."

@frozer💕 encouraged her:

"Go for it, eat as much as you want; you are good 🥰."

@Mare advised:

"Mix it with a bit of water and sugar, and leave it overnight. It's best as a homemade yoghurt ever."

@Aripoishe said:

"You must boil it in water until the juice thickens, strain out the water, add chocolate milk and sugar, and then make an ice lolly out of it."

@FaranHendricks explained:

"The baobab tree is a rare, endangered prehistoric tree that grows in the Southern African region, including South Africa. The fruit is good to eat. It's high in vitamin C and fibre, so all that fibre could make you poop, but other than that, enjoy."

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Source: Briefly News