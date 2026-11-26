A TikTok pastor called on South African Christians to exercise personal spiritual discernment after 'Afrikaans is Groot' concertgoers walked out mid-show

The walkouts were triggered by a performance featuring a spider-like robot and dark red-and-black staging that left some attendees feeling deeply uneasy

Pastor Brenda warned believers against labelling everything dark or strange as demonic without proper discernment

South African pastor weighed in after reports surfaced that attendees walked out of an Afrikaans is Groot show. Image: @pastorbrendastlm

Source: TikTok

A South African TikTok pastor urged Christians not to rush to judgement after footage from the recent 'Afrikaans is Groot' concert ignited fierce debate online. Videos of the concert, which took place on 20 November 2026 at Pretoria's SunBet Arena, showed a segment featuring a spider-like robot set against dark red-and-black staging, which prompted several concertgoers to walk out mid-performance.

Pastor Brenda, who goes by @pastorbrendastlm on TikTok, posted her response on 24 November 2026. She was upfront about not having attended the show herself and admitted she saw nothing definitively occultic in the clips circulating online. Her message was a steady one: slow down before concluding short videos or photographs shared on social media.

Discernment over fear

One of her core points was that not everything unfamiliar or visually dark carries a spiritual threat. She cautioned against treating black nails, black clothing, or unusual stage design as automatic signs of evil. Citing scriptures including 1 Thessalonians 5:21, 1 John 4:1, and John 10:27, she encouraged believers to pray before attending events, listen to the Holy Spirit's leading, and respect their own conviction if something feels personally wrong. At the same time, she asked that people refrain from spreading fear or condemning others.

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Watch Pastor Brenda's full response in the TikTok video here.

The pastor urged believers not to label every strange or dark-coloured visual as demonic based on short clips. Image: Ninthgrid

Source: UGC

Mzansi shared their thoughts

The comment section drew a mix of personal testimonies and strong opinions. Several viewers who attended the show said the discomfort during that specific segment was real, even if the rest of the evening was enjoyable.

@Slaan said:

"Te veel regverdig dit. Moenie die duiwel gaan soek nie, ag dis nie so erg nie. Nee, geniet dit maar. Maar ek bevraagteken so 'n persoon se belewenis. Want as dit nie verkeerd voel nie, is dit mos fine, reg? O nee [Too many are justifying it. Don't go looking for the devil, oh it's not that bad, just enjoy it. But I question such a person's experience. Because if it doesn't feel wrong, then it's fine, right? Oh no]."

@Artska wrote:

"As enigiets jou ongemaklik laat voel, loop uit en loop weg. Jy het die reg! As dit meer as een is wat so gevoel het, dan is dit definitely [If anything makes you feel uncomfortable, walk out and walk away. You have the right! If more than one person felt that way, then it definitely is]."

@elzca shared:

"Die gevoel wat mense gekry het tydens die optrede was nie lekker nie. Almal se ervaring was anders en verskil van mekaar. AIG was amazing; slegs die deel het my regtig ongemaklik gemaak [The feeling people got during the performance was not good. Everyone's experience was different. AIG was amazing, only that one segment really made me uncomfortable]."

@Jesus lover added:

"Christian can have discernment, and if they sense something from the enemy, they can leave because these things can be a doorway for the enemy. We are allowed to be sensitive. Not everything is demonic, but not everything glorifies God."

@Piet blocker commented:

"Dankie vir die boodskap. Mense kan gerus Demi Lee Moore se insetel kyk waar sy mooi [Thank you for the message. People can also look at Demi Lee Moore's performance where she is beautiful]."

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