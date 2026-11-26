Je'Vista Social Café released a statement after 25-year-old Daniël Stevens died following an assault outside the Jeffreys Bay nightspot

Four suspects aged between 16 and 21 were arrested in connection with Daniël's murder and are expected to appear in court

Police urged the public to stop sharing videos of the attack circulating on social media

Je'Vista Social Café issued a statement following the death of Daniël Stevens. Image: @daniel_2.0?/Instagram and Je'Vista Social Café/Facebook

Source: Facebook

A Jeffreys Bay nightclub has spoken out following the death of 25-year-old Daniël Stevens, who was fatally assaulted outside its premises on Saturday, 21 November 2026.

Je'Vista Social Café released a formal statement on Wednesday, extending condolences to Daniël's family and confirming it was working closely with law enforcement.

"We are cooperating fully with the police and will continue to assist them with their investigation in every way we can. We do not condone violence of any kind."

What happened to Daniël Stevens

According to Eastern Cape police spokesperson Captain Marius McCarthy, Daniël was standing outside the venue at around 9.50pm when he was told that four men were assaulting his friend inside. When he stepped in to help, the men allegedly turned on him. A bystander attempted to intervene, but the assault continued.

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As Daniël tried to flee, he fell against the rails of a passing bakkie. One of the men then allegedly struck him again, causing him to hit the back of his head on the ground. He was declared brain dead shortly after and died on Monday, 23 November, after his family switched off life support.

Four suspects arrested, court appearance expected

Police arrested four suspects in Jeffreys Bay, Kariega and Humansdorp on Wednesday morning. The accused are aged 16, 19, 19 and 21. They were expected to appear before the Humansdorp Magistrate's Court on Thursday on a charge of murder. The 16-year-old cannot be named as he is a minor.

McCarthy thanked witnesses who came forward to assist investigators and urged members of the public to stop sharing footage of the attack online. He said:

"Sharing or circulating video footage of the incident on social media could compromise the ongoing investigation and cause further distress to the victim's family."

Je'Vista Social Café reiterated its commitment to patron safety in the statement. Management said:

"Our entire team is committed to upholding the law and will continue to do so to protect everyone who comes through our doors."

Daniël's older brother, JC Stevens, 33, had previously said the family wanted justice to prevail. Friends have since rallied around the Stevens family, raising funds to help cover legal expenses.

View the Facebook post below:

Public Demands Answers on Venue Security

South Africans reacted with grief and anger on social media, with many calling for accountability and asking why a minor was permitted inside the venue at all.

Justin Rishworth said:

"I understand that it gets busy and crowds can be hard to control, but under-18s were allowed inside in the first place. When the fighting started inside, did anyone notify the police or get security to intervene?"

Vanessa Harris asked:

"Why were the 16-year-olds drinking in your establishment?"

Vuyo Wabanie wrote:

"Say his name. He has a name."

Danelle Ritha Basson questioned:

"Why is there no security personnel?"

Ann Janse van Rensburg urged:

"To the owners of the establishment, in future please get security especially at crowded evenings. Check IDs."

Nicky Wilken added:

"Say his name... Daniël Stevens!!!! #JusticeForDaniel"

More Briefly News stories on Daniël Stevens

Four suspects arrested in Jeffreys Bay over Daniël Stevens’ fatal assault; the 25-year-old died after defending a friend, while a fundraiser aids his family.

A Jeffreys Bay man died after defending his friend from four attackers, as video of the fatal brawl fuels a murder investigation and fundraiser for his family.

Daniël Stevens, 25, died in hospital after being assaulted outside a Jeffreys Bay bar while helping a friend, and police are appealing for footage and witnesses.

Source: Briefly News