The family of the late Daniël Stevens has shared heartfelt details ahead of his upcoming memorial service in the Eastern Cape

His brother JC posted a special request on Daniël's personal Facebook account, asking loved ones to help create a touching tribute

South Africans from across the country flooded the comments with prayers, condolences, and messages of support for the grieving family

JC Stevens shared details of Daniël's memorial service on his account. Image: Daniël Stevens

Source: Facebook

Loved ones and members of the public have been invited to honour the life of Daniël Stevens following his tragic passing. On 25 November 2026, Daniël's brother, JC, took to Daniël's personal Facebook account to share the official memorial service details and invite anyone whose life he touched to attend. The announcement was met with an outpouring of grief and comfort from South Africans online, many of whom noted how deeply his story affected them.

Family shares memorial details and special tribute request

According to the memorial notice shared on Daniël's Facebook page, the service will take place on Saturday, 28 November 2026, at 11:00 AM at Uitenhage Baptist Church on 10 Dodd Road, with tea and treats served afterwards. In his post, JC introduced himself as Daniël's brother and warmly invited anyone whose life Daniël touched to attend the service, noting how much their presence would have meant to him.

Describing Daniël as a remarkable person who left a lasting impression even on people his family has never met, JC shared that they are creating a special memory board for the day and asked guests to bring small printed photos of fond moments with him so as many pictures as possible can fit. He also asked those attending to send a direct message or WhatsApp to confirm, while letting supporters know that the service will be streamed on both Facebook Live and TikTok.

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See JC's post shared on Daniël's Facebook account below:

Mzansi sends condolences and comfort to Daniël Stevens's family

The post quickly drew heartfelt messages from social media users—including strangers moved by Daniël's passing and a grieving mother who shared her own loss in Jeffreys Bay:

Landi Leite said:

"From our Cape Town family. We didn't know Daniël, but what happened to him is horrific. I am heartbroken for Daniël and your family. What a beautiful young man. Rest in eternal peace, beautiful Daniël."

Marianna Samuels wrote:

"Sad, sad. RIP, young man. Condolences to the families."

Marshall K Mateta shared:

"Just watching the video breaks my heart to pieces. May your soul rest in eternal peace, brother."

Melanie Du Plessis Vincent commented:

"We will be watching from Northern Ireland; your passing has touched my heart; roots run deep."

Lizaan Jacobs added:

"What a beautiful young man! Such a loss. Sincere condolences."

YHeylah Bailey wrote:

"Condolences to his family and friends. This is a real tragedy. MHSRIP."

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Grieving father John Stevens broke his silence on Facebook after his 25-year-old son Daniël died in hospital following an alleged assault outside a Jeffreys Bay café while defending a friend, as four suspects face court and friends raise funds for legal costs.

Clicks employee Mohau Azeal Thamahane's family is mourning after his body was found in Woodstock just three months after he relocated to Cape Town for his career.

South African content creator Kayy Moloi shared a heartbreaking Instagram tribute announcing the passing of her beloved 76-year-old grandmother, Sarah Malinga—affectionately known as "South Africa's Gogo."

Source: Briefly News