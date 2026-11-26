Severe flooding submerged a truck depot, leaving workers knee-deep in water across the entire yard

SA Trucker shared the footage on Facebook, where it quickly went viral for the workers' playful response to the flood

South Africans online were torn between laughing and cringing at what might be lurking in the water

Truck workers took a swim in the floods. Image: SA Trucker/Facebook and vm/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Workers at a flooded South African truck depot turned a soggy disaster into a moment of pure fun. SA Trucker posted the video to Facebook on 25 November 2026, and it spread rapidly for all the right reasons.

The clip, filmed in a handheld selfie style outdoors, shows the entire concrete yard of what appears to be a logistics facility completely submerged in floodwater. Parked trucks surround the lot as workers take full advantage of the situation, body-surfing and sliding across the waterlogged surface with obvious delight.

Floods turn the workplace into a playground

Despite the serious implications of a flooded depot, the workers in the video looked anything but stressed. The mood was light-hearted and infectious, with the person behind the camera joining in on the action rather than standing on the side-lines.

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View the Facebook video below:

Mzansi reacts to the flooded depot video

South Africans in the comments had plenty to say, and most of them could not hold back their laughter:

Felex Jesse said:

"The quality of flu coming after all that fun 😂🙌🏾,,,"

Lunga Samka warned:

"Until he realizes that his phone is in his pocket"

Genna Marescia saw the bright side:

"At least they having a little bit of fun."

Ramano Slim Stuart joked:

"He's activating the flu for long weekend ka di black friday" (He's activating the flu for the long weekend because of Black Friday)

Sean Moodley quipped:

"I hope Gayton McKenzie can see we have talented swimmers!"

Washington King spared a thought for management:

"But the owner is shivering."

Ma Vee summed it up simply:

"Boys don't change 🤭 See happiness without girls."

The video is a reminder that South Africans have a remarkable ability to find laughter even when the circumstances are far from ideal.

More Briefly News stories on floods

Source: Briefly News