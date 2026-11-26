"Activating the Flu": SA Workers Swim Across Flooded Truck Depot in Video, Mzansi Reacts
- Severe flooding submerged a truck depot, leaving workers knee-deep in water across the entire yard
- SA Trucker shared the footage on Facebook, where it quickly went viral for the workers' playful response to the flood
- South Africans online were torn between laughing and cringing at what might be lurking in the water
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Workers at a flooded South African truck depot turned a soggy disaster into a moment of pure fun. SA Trucker posted the video to Facebook on 25 November 2026, and it spread rapidly for all the right reasons.
The clip, filmed in a handheld selfie style outdoors, shows the entire concrete yard of what appears to be a logistics facility completely submerged in floodwater. Parked trucks surround the lot as workers take full advantage of the situation, body-surfing and sliding across the waterlogged surface with obvious delight.
Floods turn the workplace into a playground
Despite the serious implications of a flooded depot, the workers in the video looked anything but stressed. The mood was light-hearted and infectious, with the person behind the camera joining in on the action rather than standing on the side-lines.
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View the Facebook video below:
Mzansi reacts to the flooded depot video
South Africans in the comments had plenty to say, and most of them could not hold back their laughter:
Felex Jesse said:
"The quality of flu coming after all that fun 😂🙌🏾,,,"
Lunga Samka warned:
"Until he realizes that his phone is in his pocket"
Genna Marescia saw the bright side:
"At least they having a little bit of fun."
Ramano Slim Stuart joked:
"He's activating the flu for long weekend ka di black friday" (He's activating the flu for the long weekend because of Black Friday)
Sean Moodley quipped:
"I hope Gayton McKenzie can see we have talented swimmers!"
Washington King spared a thought for management:
"But the owner is shivering."
Ma Vee summed it up simply:
"Boys don't change 🤭 See happiness without girls."
The video is a reminder that South Africans have a remarkable ability to find laughter even when the circumstances are far from ideal.
More Briefly News stories on floods
- TikToker Cute Nhlanganiso films a swollen, muddy river threatening a bridge near Moloto, as KwaMhlanga flood footage raises safety fears amid local concern.
- Anqobile Njiyela’s body was recovered in Soweto after a four-day search, following flash floods that swept away the 11-year-old during severe thunderstorms.
- Durban Port delays at Pier 2 could take 20 days to clear, threatening festive stock and medicines as KwaZulu-Natal businesses blame a new truck-booking system.
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Source: Briefly News
Tendani Mungoni Tendani Mungoni is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News (joined in 2026). She is a Film and Television graduate from the University of the Witwatersrand (2020). Mungoni began her journalism career as a Multimedia Journalist at Media24’s YOU Magazine. She was a Writer at TheSoul Publishing and Music in Africa. To reach her, contact: tendani.mungoni@briefly.co.za