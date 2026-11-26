“Y’all Look Like You Had Fun”: Family Turns Rented Taxi Into Road-Trip Party With Nkalakatha
- South African creator Zeldine Liebenberg shared a TikTok of her family hiring a minibus taxi and trailer for a road trip on 24 November 2026
- The family packed cooler boxes, snacks and blasted SA hits, including Mandoza's Nkalakatha, with family members dancing in the aisle
- Mzansi flooded the comments with humour and love, begging to be invited on the next family trip
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A South African family proved that the journey matters just as much as the destination after a TikTok clip of their unconventional road trip went viral. TikTok user @zeldine.liebenberg posted the video on 24 November 2026, captioning it "When you hire a 'Taxi' for a family vacation," and Mzansi has not stopped talking about it since. Instead of a typical holiday vehicle, the family rolled out in a rented white minibus taxi complete with a trailer in tow. Inside, they had cooler boxes and snacks ready, but the real star of the trip was the playlist.
Nkalakatha unites a whole family
South African classics blasted through the speakers, including Sister Bethina and Mandoza's timeless hit Nkalakatha, which turned the aisle into a dancefloor. A young man led the charge, dancing enthusiastically, before an older woman joined in from her seat, smiling from ear to ear as the family cheered her on. The clip tapped into something deeply South African: the ability to turn any ordinary moment into a celebration. Mandoza's Nkalakatha, a kwaito anthem that has been around for decades, once again proved its staying power by getting generations on their feet, or at least moving in their seats.
The video resonated far beyond the family in the minibus. Viewers poured into the comments, calling the taxi "the fastest car in the country" and joking about wanting to join the next trip. Some even wove in lighthearted political humour, with one commenter writing "Trump must mind his business; we are very much happy this side."
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Watch the family turn their taxi ride into a full road-trip party in the TikTok video here.
Mzansi reacts to the viral taxi trip
South Africans in the comments on @zeldine.liebenberg's TikTok could not get enough:
@TeesiasTheEnergy said:
"I need you guys to make me understand why Nkalakatha has ya'll in a chokehold 🔥."
Nomadlozi Mohlakane jokingly asked:
"Can I be adopted? I swear I'll behave 😂."
@Kat wrote:
"LOL! Is Nkalakatha the only song that most white people love? But Mandoza cooked a dish there, no lies 🫵."
@Tat_Buffalos shared:
"Next time, don't you ever not invite me, okay? I'm part of that family moving forward. ❤️ Y'all look like you had fun 🥹."
@Tihato_Ti joked:
"You need the fastest car in the country 🔥."
@e said:
"Where did the playlist come from🔥?"
More articles about taxis
- Briefly News reported that taxi commuters were forced to hold a completely detached sliding door mid-journey after the driver failed to fix the broken mechanism.
- A taxi driver from the Mother City stopped traffic to accompany a brood of ducklings across a busy intersection and earned high praise online.
- A Free State taxi driver made an unexpected detour into a police station parking lot after suspecting one of his commuters had stolen his cellphone.
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Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter at Briefly News, focusing on social commentary, community stories, viral human-interest features, and public discourse. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Bongiwe began her editorial career in campus media before contributing across print and digital platforms at BONA Magazine, where she covered current news and societal trends. She specialises in reporting on local community accounts, social media discourse, and viral South African events. Contact: bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za