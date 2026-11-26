US true crime creator Bailey Sarian brought fresh attention to the Oscar Pistorius case in a viral Facebook reel posted on 25 November 2026

Sarian walked viewers through Pistorius's rise as a double amputee Olympian before recounting the Valentine's Day 2013 shooting that killed Reeva Steenkamp

South Africans flooded the comments with strong reactions, with many noting that Pistorius has already been released on parole

Bailey Sarian looks into Reeva and Oscar's story. Image: EMPICS Sport - EMPICS/Getty Images and Bailey Sarian/Facebook

Source: UGC

American true crime YouTuber Bailey Sarian brought the Oscar Pistorius case back into the spotlight on 25 November 2026. Her Facebook reel, filmed in a casual "get ready with me" style, traced the full arc of Pistorius's life — from his record-breaking Paralympic career to his conviction for the murder of model and law graduate Reeva Steenkamp.

From Blade Runner to courtroom

Sarian detailed the story on her YouTube page and titled it The Strange Case Of Record-Breaking Olympian Oscar Pistorius. She opened with the remarkable athletic story. Pistorius was born in Johannesburg on 22 November 1986 with a condition called fibular hemimelia, meaning he had no fibula in either leg. His legs were amputated below the knee at 11 months old. Fitted with prosthetics before his second birthday, he went on to become one of South Africa's most celebrated sportspeople.

He competed at the 2004 Athens Paralympic Games, winning silver in the 100 metres and gold in the 200 metres. By 2012, he had broken barriers entirely by qualifying for the London Olympics, becoming the first double amputee to race in the Games. That same year he won gold in the 4x100 metres and silver in the 200 metres at the Paralympics.

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Then came Valentine's Day 2013. In the early hours of 14 February, Pistorius fired four shots through the locked door of his bathroom at his Silver Woods Estate home in Pretoria, killing Steenkamp. He maintained he believed an intruder was hiding inside. Prosecutors argued it followed a heated argument between the couple.

A trial that divided the world

The case gripped South Africa and much of the world. Judge Thokozile Masipa initially acquitted Pistorius of murder in September 2014, sentencing him to five years. The Supreme Court of Appeal overturned that verdict in December 2015, finding him guilty of murder. He was resentenced to six years in 2016, a figure later increased by the Supreme Court of Appeal to 13 years and five months in November 2017.

Pistorius was quietly released on parole on 5 January 2024. He moved in with his uncle in Waterkloof, Pretoria, and is barred from speaking to the media. His conditions include therapy, anger management, community service and unannounced visits from parole officers until 2029.

Steenkamp's mother, June, did not oppose the release but expressed concern that his anger issues had not been fully addressed in prison.

View the Facebook video below:

Mzansi reacts to the viral reel

Viewers were quick to share their thoughts in the comments on her page:

@Chanè Higgs Venter said:

"Ah look at South Africa making the map 😂 You need to do a sequel on this one"

@Demi Paterson wrote:

"Roses are red, violets are glorious, never sneak up on Oscar Pistorius 😝"

@Joy McLaren noted:

"This is such an old story. He is already out of jail."

@Mariam Inglis shared:

"I remember commenting a few years back for a cover of this story 😆"

@Olwethu Khumalo said:

"Oscar is a free man now💔😢"

@Cecilia Botha added:

"Yay! I have been asking for this one for 5 years!!!"

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Source: Briefly News