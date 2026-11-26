TikTok user Bianca questioned the dog owner's version of events after a pit bull attack left 45-year-old recycler Sizwe Doncabe hospitalised in Westville, Durban

Witness statements and police-held dashcam footage reportedly contradict Carmen Alexander's claim that Sizwe entered her property on 18 November 2026

The same three pit bulls had reportedly attacked neighbours' dogs twice before, and a BackaBuddy campaign was started to help Sizwe recover

Bianca unpacked the conflicting versions of events in the Westville pit bull attack on recycler Sizwe Doncabe. Image: @biancasays3 / @MDNnewss

Source: TikTok

A local content creator has raised urgent questions about a violent pit bull attack in Durban that left a recycler fighting to recover from serious injuries. Bianca, who posts under the TikTok handle @biancasays3, shared a video on 25 November 2026 breaking down the deeply conflicting accounts surrounding what happened to 45-year-old Sizwe Doncabe in Westville on 18 November 2026.

Sizwe was left with a fractured arm and wounds to his lip, neck, back, and hands after being mauled by three pit bulls owned by a woman named Carmen Alexander. His injuries were severe enough to require hospitalisation, and reports that he sat bleeding for hours before students eventually drove him to hospital shocked many who followed the story.

Witnesses contradict the dog owner's version

Carmen claimed that Sizwe had entered her property, grabbed her arms, and used her as a human shield. She subsequently opened assault and trespassing cases against him. However, Bianca highlighted that witness statements and dashcam footage held by police tell a different story, placing Sizwe across the road near rubbish bags and nowhere near the property at the time of the attack.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Bianca also pointed out that Alexander's father reportedly threatened to open a criminal case against Sizwe while he was still lying injured on the ground. Adding further weight to the concerns, the same three pit bulls had reportedly attacked neighbours' dogs on two previous occasions, in June 2025 and again in September 2026. Paramedic Kyle van Reenen started a BackaBuddy campaign to support Sizwe's recovery, which Bianca urged her followers to contribute to.

Watch Bianca's full breakdown of the attack in the TikTok video here.

TikTok creator Bianca unpacked the conflicting versions of events in the Westville pit bull attack on recycler Sizwe Doncabe. Image: Alex Green

Source: UGC

Mzansi demands justice for Sizwe

The video sparked fierce debate in the comments, with most viewers calling for accountability:

@Bathong said:

"The most disturbing report is that Sizwe sat there for hours before students drove him to a hospital."

@Restnle Moodley asked:

"What confused me was that this attack happened on the road. She said he went onto her property. Why was she trying to stop her dogs from killing him if he intended to hurt her?"

@LiteOfSophon said:

"I'm still 100% sure there's a neighbour's camera somewhere on that street that recorded the actual incident."

@🤍Karin🤍 wrote:

"Dankie, Bianca, eventually iemand wat sense praat. Justice vir Sizwe [Thank you Bianca, finally someone who makes sense. Justice for Sizwe]."

@Sassy Dee reacted:

"So inhumane 😭. I really hope he gets justice."

@Wozley questioned:

"He should never have been in that area. He didn't live in that neighbourhood. Why was he there other than to cause trouble?"

3 Briefly News articles about the Westville pit bull incident

A South African dog owner demonstrated that shouting can agitate pit bulls, suggesting that screaming near them during an incident, such as the Westville pit bull attack, can escalate their excitement and aggression.

A BackaBuddy campaign for Westville pit bull attack victim Sizwe Doncabe has raised over R111,000 in five days to cover his medical and living costs as he recovers in hospital.

Dog owner Carmen Alexander reportedly opened assault and trespassing charges against the hospitalised Westville scrap collector mauled by her three pit bulls, with police investigating both cases simultaneously.

Source: Briefly News