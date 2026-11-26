SASSA issued a warning to grant beneficiaries about scams spreading across Facebook, WhatsApp and SMS platforms

Fraudsters posed as SASSA officials on social media, tricking beneficiaries into handing over their PINs and personal details

SASSA spokesperson Dr Paseka Letsatsi reminded recipients that no official from the agency would ever ask for a PIN

SASSA warns grant beneficiaries of scams. Image: poco_bw

Source: Getty Images

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has put grant beneficiaries on high alert, cautioning them against scams doing the rounds on Facebook, WhatsApp and through SMS messages.

Fraudsters have been posing as SASSA representatives, using fake pages and advertisements with names like "SASSA SRD 370" or "370 SRD" to lure people, particularly those seeking help with the Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant. These scammers try to get beneficiaries to hand over sensitive personal information and banking PINs.

SASSA spokesperson Dr Paseka Letsatsi confirmed that the agency was aware of the problem and had been monitoring it closely. He stressed that the scams were not limited to SRD grant recipients, with older people receiving the old-age grant also being targeted.

Scammers use Facebook, WhatsApp and SMS. Image: Tom Werner

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Never share your PIN with anyone

Dr Letsatsi was unambiguous on one point: no genuine SASSA official would ever phone a beneficiary and ask for their PIN. He said:

"A SASSA official will never call you and ask you to give them your PIN. It will never happen."

He also flagged a tactic scammers use to appear credible, registering phone numbers under names that display as "SASSA" on a recipient's screen. Despite this, he said the rule remained firm. Dr Letsatsi added:

"I can assure you that a SASSA official will never call you and ask for a PIN."

Beneficiaries were advised to delete any suspicious messages immediately, never write their PINs down in accessible places, and refuse any request for personal information from someone claiming to work for the agency.

How to check if a SASSA message is real

For anyone unsure whether a message or call is genuinely from SASSA, Dr Letsatsi urged them to contact the agency directly on its toll-free number, 0800 601 011, before taking any action.

SASSA has also been working with schools, hospitals, the Department of Health, traditional leaders, counsellors and community radio stations to raise awareness about these scams and help beneficiaries protect themselves.

More Briefly News stories on SASSA

Compare SASSA grant bank fees for 2027, including zero-fee accounts, branch access, transaction costs and switching deadlines to help avoid payment delays.

SASSA’s final 2026 grant payments begin on 2 December. Check the dates, grant amounts and warning that undisclosed changes could mean repaying funds to SASSA.

SASSA CEO Themba Matlou says disability grant reviews check medical and financial eligibility, addressing public concerns and urging claimants to cooperate.

Source: Briefly News