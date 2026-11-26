Christie Miller, a US influencer who documented her four-year stage 4 breast cancer battle, died at age 60

Before she passed, Christie filmed a heartfelt video message to her followers that was shared posthumously on Instagram

In the video, Christie referenced her late husband Mark, who died of pancreatic cancer in 2025, saying she was excited to reunite with him

US Influencer Christie Miller's final Instagram video informed followers of her passing. Image: iamchristiemiller

Source: Instagram

A video shared on Christie Miller's Instagram account on 24 November 2026 has deeply moved people across the internet. In it, the American social media influencer — who spent four years publicly documenting her fight against stage 4 HER2-positive breast cancer — announced her own death in a pre-recorded selfie-style clip filmed from what appears to be her living room.

Dressed in a playful, theatrical costume and speaking directly to camera, Christie delivered a message she had clearly prepared in advance for the moment she was no longer alive.

"Hey, hey, hey! It's Christy Miller, and if you are seeing this video, it means that I am dead," she opened, before breaking into song, adding: "Which also means that I have been reunited."

Christie Miller's final message to her followers

Rather than leaving her audience with sorrow, Christie challenged a popular Dr Seuss saying.

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"Don't be sad because it's over. Be happy because it happened," the quote goes, but Christie pushed back: "So if you are missing me, please be sad. It's normal to be sad but also be happy that we got to spend time together."

She spoke about living at the top of the David Hawkins consciousness scale, emphasising love, peace, gratitude and joy as her guiding principles.

"You can be in joy and still have grief. You can be at peace knowing you're dying," she said, adding that she had lived with no regrets.

Christie also referenced her late husband Mark, who passed away in 2025 after battling pancreatic cancer.

"I am just so incredibly [excited] to see Mark on the other side," she said.

Her parting advice was characteristically upbeat:

"Go out there and live your life. Feel the fear and do it anyway. Stop freaking caring about what anyone thinks."

Watch the full video below:

Fans pay tribute to Christie Miller

The video moved thousands of people, with many sharing heartfelt tributes in the comments.

@kellygores wrote:

"We love you, sweet force of nature. I can only imagine the bliss and expansion you are feeling with Mark. You will be missed. Thank you for being you 💖🪽"

@dalia.sold.it said:

"Fly high, Christie. You made me keep going in some very dark times. Thank you for always sharing the light. You've taught me so much ✨💕 I hope you and Mark are ripping through mountains and waves of heaven or whatever they call the juicy amazing place people like you take it to!!!"

@itsbrandiece commented:

"Never heard of her, but what a message. Fly high queen! Your wisdom will live on! ❤️"

@itsjuliemcknight wrote:

"Graduated from Earth School…I love that 🥹❤️"

@__remembermee__ shared:

"Thank you for giving me the gift of saying goodbye. You embraced life with every ounce of your being, never leaving a moment unlived. Not gone. Just one step ahead. 💃🌊☀️"

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Source: Briefly News