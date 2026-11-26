A TikTok creator shared Pick n Pay's Black Friday specials, spotlighting deals on milk, eggs and Douwe Egberts coffee

The six-pack of full cream or low fat milk priced at R74.99 and two 30-packs of eggs for R100 drew the most attention from viewers

South Africans flooded the comments with mixed reactions, from excitement to scepticism about the deals

The TikToker shared the Pick n Pay deals. Image: @truestrain/TikTok and Sunshine Seeds/Getty Images

Source: UGC

A TikTok creator known as @truestrain broke down Pick n Pay's Black Friday specials on 25 November 2026, and Mzansi had a lot to say about it.

The video, filmed in a casual talking-head style, ran through three standout deals. A six-pack of full-cream or low-fat milk was going for R74.99, Douwe Egberts coffee was listed at R135, and shoppers could grab two 30-packs of eggs for R100.

Pick n Pay deals that turned heads

The creator was upbeat throughout, noting that the coffee deal was a good alternative for anyone who does not buy Jacobs. The eggs special appeared to be the biggest talking point, drawing the most direct responses from viewers who either rushed out to buy them or questioned whether the savings were worth it.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

The video racked up 294 comments as South Africans weighed in on whether these were genuine bargains or just everyday prices dressed up for the season.

View the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to the specials

South Africans in the comments section were quick to share their thoughts:

@Beeg_Bear said:

"Economy so bad we're looking at groceries for Black Friday 😭"

@Nomfundo! wrote:

"I want coffee and eggs but I don't wanna go to the shops"

@rashieda. questioned:

"From when is this special? I was at Pick n Pay Hyper in Ottery yesterday and that milk is R100"

@cancer bby 💜 shared:

"I bought the eggs special this morning!"

@👑♠QUEEN BABYF@CE ♠👑 V6 pointed out:

"I get 3x30 trays for R100 😂 normal retailers are a joke"

@MudHut Queen offered a word of caution:

"A tip: Check expiry dates on everything. They normally put things expiring in a month on Black Friday specials, so don't over-stock without looking at the expiry date"

@Siphe Kondze added:

"These are not on the app 🙃"

The comment from @Beeg_Bear, which drew 794 likes, summed up the mood for many: Black Friday in South Africa has shifted from electronics and fashion to basic groceries, a reflection of just how stretched household budgets have become heading into the festive season.

More Briefly News stories on Black Friday food

Major SA retailers, telecoms and tech brands have launched Black Friday deals ahead of 27 November 2026, with many promotions running into December and beyond.

Makro SA joined the Miss South Africa crown debate with a witty Black Friday post, drawing laughs across social media and comparisons to Nando’s marketing team.

St. Bernadette Primary School mourns Grade 6 learner Palesa Moahloli after her sudden passing, as its heartfelt tribute draws grief and condolences online.

Source: Briefly News