A Gauteng businesswoman has won praise online for launching a doll brand dressed in traditional South African attire

Mmule Ramothibe Ka-Pityana started Nandikwa Dolls in Meyerton after struggling to find dolls that represented her daughter

While thousands applauded the initiative, social media users also shared ideas on darker skin tones, cultural booklets, and broader inclusion

A local mom launched a doll brand celebrating South African cultures after struggling to find one for her daughter. Image: Nandikwa Dolls

Source: Facebook

A South African entrepreneur has captured hearts across Mzansi after being spotlighted for creating a range of dolls celebrating the country's rich cultural heritage. On 25 November 2026, popular Facebook page Kasi Economy shared a post featuring Meyerton-based businesswoman Mmule Ramothibe Ka-Pityana, the founder of Nandikwa Dolls.

Turning a mom's struggle into a cultural brand

According to the post, Mmule launched the venture after struggling to find a doll that genuinely represented her daughter. Determined to bridge that gap, she created a vibrant collection dressed in traditional garments representing various South African cultures, including Zulu, Xhosa, Pedi, Tswana, Sotho, Venda, and Tsonga. Through her work, Mmule aims to instil cultural pride, diversity, and representation in young children from an early age.

See the Facebook post that has Mzansi excited below:

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Mzansi reacts with praise and suggestions

South Africans flooded the comment section to applaud the entrepreneur's creativity, while also offering constructive ideas on how the range could grow even further:

Wilma Steyn commented:

"This is beautiful, imagine your kid collecting each cultural doll with a little booklet of that culture! My kid would love it."

Khotso Sepamo wrote:

"Paint them black or brown 🤎."

Kelukisa Diphone suggested:

"Beautiful, I love the idea. May you please contact manufacturers to create melanin-rich skin? They will also allow our daughters to see a reflection of themselves. Great job 👏."

Moses Sipho Khoza shared:

"Let's take them to Shoprite to sell."

Musa Mokoena advised:

"Put those dolls at PEP, Shoprite, Game, and all the other stores; people will buy them."

Morwesi Dj-verzn Mphela asked:

"How do we place orders? I love these."

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Source: Briefly News