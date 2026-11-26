Heavy Rain Turns Alexandra’s Streets Into Rushing Rivers As Residents Scoop Water From Homes
- A TikTok video showed muddy floodwater rushing through narrow Alexandra streets and pouring directly into residents' homes during heavy rain
- The creator filmed neighbours desperately trying to push water out of their yards as one woman repeatedly scooped dirty water from her doorway with a small basin
- Viewers called for divine intervention while others pointed to blocked drains and informal structures built over stormwater infrastructure as the root cause
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Heavy rain battered Alexandra, Johannesburg, on 25 November 2026, turning the township's narrow streets into fast-moving rivers and leaving residents fighting to keep floodwater out of their homes. Johannesburg-based TikTok creator @ntsako1594 walked through tight alleyways between brick and corrugated-iron shacks to document the chaos. Muddy stormwater surged with enough force that, as she noted in the clip, even a large bucket would have been useless against the volume.
Alexandra residents battle relentless floodwater
What she captured was both heartbreaking and telling. Neighbours pushed water out of their yards with brooms while one woman, standing inside her flooded home, scooped dirty water out of her doorway over and over again using nothing more than a small basin. The footage made plain just how overwhelmed the area's drainage system had become.
Several commenters were quick to explain why. Residents pointed to informal structures built directly over stormwater drains, leaving water nowhere to go when heavy rain hits. For many in Alexandra, this is not a once-off disaster but a recurring reality every wet season.
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Watch the Alexandra flooding in the TikTok video here.
Mzansi reacts to the Alexandra flooding footage
South Africans who saw the video shared their pain and frustration in the comments:
@Uyanda said:
"Eish, my heart. 😢 God intervene."
@user765460865626 wrote:
"Building on top of drainage; every drain is blocked. Water will go inside our houses."
@Monyana commented:
"Mara ke sono hle (but this is a sin) ❤️."
@soso reacted:
"Yoh! Mara bathong 😭."
@zeks reflected:
"It's just a warning for us to know that no one is greater than God."
@ushukel'etiyeni wrote:
"This breaks my heart, my people, man."
Other articles about bad weather
- Content creator @thandiii.d had her outdoor summer campaign shoot in Johannesburg interrupted by a strong gust of wind that flipped her large umbrella inside out, amusing South Africans online.
- A local student stood stunned as heavy Durban rain poured through her accommodation ceiling like an indoor waterfall, causing damage to the furniture and electrical fittings.
- Briefly News reported that a Soweto resident showed the devastating aftermath of a severe Gauteng storm after heavy rain flooded her house and collapsed her ceiling onto her bed.
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Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter at Briefly News, focusing on social commentary, community stories, viral human-interest features, and public discourse. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Bongiwe began her editorial career in campus media before contributing across print and digital platforms at BONA Magazine, where she covered current news and societal trends. She specialises in reporting on local community accounts, social media discourse, and viral South African events. Contact: bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za