A TikTok video showed muddy floodwater rushing through narrow Alexandra streets and pouring directly into residents' homes during heavy rain

The creator filmed neighbours desperately trying to push water out of their yards as one woman repeatedly scooped dirty water from her doorway with a small basin

Viewers called for divine intervention while others pointed to blocked drains and informal structures built over stormwater infrastructure as the root cause

A local content creator captured muddy stormwater rushing through Alexandra streets and pouring into residents' homes. Image: @ntsako1594

Source: TikTok

Heavy rain battered Alexandra, Johannesburg, on 25 November 2026, turning the township's narrow streets into fast-moving rivers and leaving residents fighting to keep floodwater out of their homes. Johannesburg-based TikTok creator @ntsako1594 walked through tight alleyways between brick and corrugated-iron shacks to document the chaos. Muddy stormwater surged with enough force that, as she noted in the clip, even a large bucket would have been useless against the volume.

Alexandra residents battle relentless floodwater

What she captured was both heartbreaking and telling. Neighbours pushed water out of their yards with brooms while one woman, standing inside her flooded home, scooped dirty water out of her doorway over and over again using nothing more than a small basin. The footage made plain just how overwhelmed the area's drainage system had become.

Several commenters were quick to explain why. Residents pointed to informal structures built directly over stormwater drains, leaving water nowhere to go when heavy rain hits. For many in Alexandra, this is not a once-off disaster but a recurring reality every wet season.

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Watch the Alexandra flooding in the TikTok video here.

Viewers sent prayers for affected families while blaming blocked drains and poor infrastructure for the recurring floods. Image: Alex Green

Source: UGC

Mzansi reacts to the Alexandra flooding footage

South Africans who saw the video shared their pain and frustration in the comments:

@Uyanda said:

"Eish, my heart. 😢 God intervene."

@user765460865626 wrote:

"Building on top of drainage; every drain is blocked. Water will go inside our houses."

@Monyana commented:

"Mara ke sono hle (but this is a sin) ❤️."

@soso reacted:

"Yoh! Mara bathong 😭."

@zeks reflected:

"It's just a warning for us to know that no one is greater than God."

@ushukel'etiyeni wrote:

"This breaks my heart, my people, man."

Other articles about bad weather

Content creator @thandiii.d had her outdoor summer campaign shoot in Johannesburg interrupted by a strong gust of wind that flipped her large umbrella inside out, amusing South Africans online.

A local student stood stunned as heavy Durban rain poured through her accommodation ceiling like an indoor waterfall, causing damage to the furniture and electrical fittings.

Briefly News reported that a Soweto resident showed the devastating aftermath of a severe Gauteng storm after heavy rain flooded her house and collapsed her ceiling onto her bed.

Source: Briefly News