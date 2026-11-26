A Nelspruit motorist gave a glowing shout-out to two Astron Energy attendants for their exceptional customer service

Karabo assisted her with tyre checks and Checkers Rewards prompts, while Derrick noticed her expired licence disc and replaced it himself

Other local motorists quickly backed up her praise, sharing their own stories of the pair helping them with punctures and car troubles

A Nelspruit motorist praised two Astron Energy petrol attendants for going above and beyond during a fuel stop. Image: Elzane Künz

Source: Facebook

A Mpumalanga motorist has sparked widespread praise online after celebrating two petrol attendants in Nelspruit who went far beyond their normal duties to assist her during a routine fuel stop. On 24 November 2026, Facebook user Elzane Künz shared a heartfelt shoutout in the Nelspruiters community group alongside a smiling photo of herself standing between the two staff members, Karabo and Derrick, at the Astron Energy filling station at Riverside in Nelspruit.

Going the extra mile at the pump

According to Elzane, Karabo immediately set the tone with attentive, thorough service, checking whether she needed diesel or petrol, asking about the condition of her tyres, and walking her through how to use her Checkers Rewards card and prompts. Meanwhile, Derrick spotted that her vehicle's licence disc had expired and took it upon himself to replace it for her on the spot. Thrilled by the gesture, Elzane wrote: "Now that is what I call great service."

See the Facebook post here.

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Other locals shared stories of the same attendants fixing a tyre puncture for free and helping with car troubles. Image: Ninthgrid

Source: UGC

Nelspruit motorists share their own stories

The post quickly resonated with fellow community members, several of whom echoed Elzane's praise and shared their own positive experiences at the same station:

Chantel Brown praised the team's consistency:

"The friendliness and efficiency of the staff there, specifically the petrol attendants, are the best in Nelspruit by far."

Lulu LaSimelane Nkosi said:

"That Astron is the best. I remember when my tyre had a puncture. They saw it while filling my tank. They helped me free of charge. I'll always be grateful."

Lerato Saiya added:

"These two helped me today; I had a challenge with my car. Great stuff working at that filling station."

Unathi Mashile shared:

"They are amazing always. I’m a regular, but I’m never given the by-the-way service because they know me."

O'bout Fielding commented:

"Those guys are friendly and helpful at all times. Big up to them."

Vuyisile Vezi wrote:

"Their service is the best."

Other articles about petrol attendants

Briefly News reported that a petrol station worker gained widespread admiration online after sharing a vlog documenting his night-shift routine and peaceful living space.

reported that a petrol station worker gained widespread admiration online after sharing a vlog documenting his night-shift routine and peaceful living space. A popular content creator surprised a petrol attendant named Thapelo with an all-expenses-paid trip to Cape Town, where he touched hearts by bravely confronting his fear of heights through a skydiving experience.

A South African petrol attendant was filmed carefully extracting a splinter embedded in a stray dog's paw, earning respect from many social media users.

Source: Briefly News