While traditional domestic worker jobs have declined, demand is climbing fast in elder care, childcare, and office cleaning.

Sweepsouth data shows care roles pay noticeably more per hour than standard platform cleaning rates.

A new training pilot in Cape Town aims to help workers meet strict family requirements and tap into higher-earning care opportunities.

Demand for elder care, nanny services, and office cleaning is rising in SA even as traditional domestic jobs fall. Image: Ana Mandic

Source: Getty Images

South Africa's household and service work landscape is shifting, with fresh data showing strong growth in care services and office bookings even as traditional domestic employment shrinks. According to figures released by service platform Sweepsouth and reported by BusinessTech on 25 November 2026, overall employment in the domestic worker sector continues to face heavy pressure, with Stats SA's latest Quarterly Labour Force Survey recording 800,000 domestic workers—down 3.7% in the third quarter alone and roughly 400,000 below levels seen since 2020.

Where demand and pay are rising

Despite the broader downturn in traditional domestic roles, Sweepsouth reported sharp increases in specialised and commercial demand:

Elder care bookings jumped by 400%.

jumped by 400%. Nanny and childcare assistance ("Mom's Helper") bookings grew by 172%.

("Mom's Helper") bookings grew by 172%. Office cleaning bookings tripled over the past year.

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Hourly earnings also reflect the shift toward care work. Between November 2025 and October 2026, SweepStars earned an average of R42.97 an hour before tips and transport costs, about 42% above the current R30.23 national minimum wage. By comparison, platform rates averaged R54.49 an hour for nanny and childcare assistance and R63.77 an hour for elder care.

A Cape Town pilot with Harambee and The Nanny Movement has trained 30 women in care skills and First Aid. Image: Ninthgrid

Source: UGC

Closing the skills gap

Because families looking for childcare or elder care often require prior experience, references, First Aid, and CPR, entering those roles can carry a high barrier to entry. To help bridge that gap, Sweepsouth partnered with Harambee and The Nanny Movement on a pilot programme that has trained 30 women in Cape Town in childcare, First Aid, CPR, and care readiness, with plans to expand if successful. Meanwhile, a 2027 National Minimum Wage adjustment is being processed by the Department of Employment and Labour, though tight household budgets remain a hurdle for many families.

More articles about domestic workers

Briefly News reported that a Lesotho woman with a teaching qualification inspired viewers by proudly embracing her job as a domestic worker in Mzansi to fund her dreams.

reported that a Lesotho woman with a teaching qualification inspired viewers by proudly embracing her job as a domestic worker in Mzansi to fund her dreams. A South African woman questioned whether paying a domestic worker R125 per visit is fair, prompting Mzansi to share salaries ranging up to R10,500 a month.

A local mother detailed how her helper took her car without permission, got into an accident and injured her child, who was in the car with her, leaving Mzansi in awe.

Source: Briefly News