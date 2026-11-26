A group of South Africans attempted a walk to Cape Town as a fundraising initiative, following a popular trend

The campaign struggled to gain traction online, leaving the team without the viral support they had hoped for

South Africans reacted with a mix of sympathy and tough love, questioning why local efforts go unnoticed

Khuliso Muleba and Tumelo MononelaImage walked from Musina to Cape Town: Seshego and Moletjie news

Source: Getty Images

A South African group set out on an ambitious fundraising walk to Cape Town, hoping to tap into the viral wave of similar endurance challenges that have captured public attention in recent years. The initiative drew little traction online, leaving the team without the crowd-funded momentum they had counted on.

The effort mirrored a growing trend in South Africa where individuals walk, run, or cycle long distances to raise money for a cause. Some of those campaigns have gone viral and raised significant sums. This one did not.

A trend that not everyone can crack

Raising money through endurance challenges has become something of a formula in South Africa. The visibility depends heavily on timing, storytelling, and social media reach. Without a groundswell of shares and donations early on, campaigns can quietly fade before reaching their goal.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

The group's attempt did not appear to generate the fundraising platform presence or public engagement needed to break through. Commenters on a Times Live Instagram post noted that the market for these kinds of challenges has become crowded, making it harder for each new attempt to stand out.

Mzansi empathises with the walkers. Image: Seshego and Moletjie news

Source: Facebook

Mzansi reacts with sympathy and candour

South Africans in the comments section of @timesliveza's Instagram post were divided between encouragement and blunt honesty:

@zaheer._malek said:

"So we supported the American skateboarder but not our own people... something is wrong with us"

@djmilkshake wrote:

"This was NOT for nothing 🤞🏽"

@georgeorgeorgeorge commented:

"I hope a backabuddy is going live as we type! Please share the outcome guys, they clearly just needed help fundraising, not an easy task."

@scon2jay offered:

"An E for effort. 👏"

@zandile_ntshingila reacted:

"😂eish kuningi yaz" [Eish, there's a lot going on, you know]

@bathabile87 simply said:

"You live and you learn"

@bangdulamo reflected:

"I understand why a bit, it was a bit of a trend to walk, run or cycle to the cape for money. They can't all be viral and raise money. But solid initiative and God will balance them"

@kedibonemulaudz asked:

"Eish, how can we help"

Despite the underwhelming response, some commenters held out hope that it was not too late for the public to show up for the group and that the walk still meant something regardless of what the numbers showed.

More Briefly News stories on initiatives

Gauteng entrepreneur Mmule Ramothibe Ka-Pityana wins praise for Nandikwa Dolls, celebrating South African cultures through traditional attire, representation.

Clover Mama Afrika’s 25th anniversary gala honoured 60 Mamas. Khayelitsha’s Mama Nolitha won four awards after transferring 919 skills and creating 436 jobs.

Bigg Pull Power Team athletes haul a 14-ton truck across South Africa, inspiring North West communities as they brave the heat on a remarkable charity journey.

Source: Briefly News