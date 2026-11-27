A content creator used Google Street View footage to compare Johannesburg's CBD streets across nearly two decades

The side-by-side visuals of Esselen, Lilian Ngoyi and Kerk streets left thousands of viewers stunned

The creator challenged South Africans to explain what drove such a dramatic change in the city centre

A content creator sparked fierce debate after comparing 2008 and 2025 Street View images of Joburg CBD. Image: @vanja_osie

Source: Instagram

A young woman asked South Africans to look at something uncomfortable, and the response was immediate. On 10 October 2026, Instagram creator @vanja_osie posted a reel framed as "day six of telling South Africans things they don't want to hear." In it, she used Google Street View imagery to place Johannesburg's CBD streets in 2008 and 2025 side by side, letting the pictures speak for themselves.

Joburg's streets then and now

The streets featured in the comparison include Esselen Street, Lilian Ngoyi Street and Kerk Street. The 2008 footage shows relatively clean pavements, maintained shop fronts and functional urban infrastructure. The 2025 imagery tells a different story: litter piles, damaged structures and a visible sense of neglect throughout the city centre.

@vanja_osie closed the video by stating there is "only really one answer" to what caused the decline, then invited viewers to share their thoughts in the comments. The reel drew more than 28,000 likes and triggered a wide-ranging debate.

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Watch the full comparison in the Instagram reel below.

Viewers weigh in on the cause

The reactions ranged from nostalgic to pointed, with many drawing comparisons beyond South Africa's borders:

@pat82361:

"I'm sure it was better in the 90s."

@marcalexandre_robbe:

"Same thing happening in France."

@mbclark88:

"All those doctors and engineers"

@mistmude:

"Do France now."

@bulldozer_72:

"The ANC effect"

@mrboojangles:

"This is what Elon is trying to warn us about in the USA."

Other Johannesburg-related articles

A video contrasting Johannesburg's cleaner streets in 2014 with visible urban decay in 2024 sparked heated debate online over governance, historical trauma, and the city's decline.

Briefly News reported that a Joburg mom detailed how her helper took her car without permission, got into an accident, and injured her child, who she had in the car with her.

reported that a Joburg mom detailed how her helper took her car without permission, got into an accident, and injured her child, who she had in the car with her. An American medical doctor shared his profound and intense experiences working in a high-volume trauma centre at Baragwanath Hospital in Johannesburg during his final year of medical school.

Source: Briefly News