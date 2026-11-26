Two South African petrol attendants from rival fuel brands pulled off a synchronised dance routine at a Shell forecourt

Grammy-winning star Tyla spotted their previous video and saved it, sending the pair into a frenzy

The unexpected crossover between a Shell and Astron Energy attendant had South Africans in the comments losing it

Two local petrol attendants went viral for an energetic synchronised dance beside the fuel pumps. Image: @tyla / @sihle_nkocy

Source: TikTok

Something unexpected happened at a Shell forecourt in South Africa, and Grammy-winning singer Tyla had everything to do with it. TikToker @sihle_nkocy posted a video on 26 November 2026 showing two petrol attendants launching into a full-blown dance routine right beside the fuel pumps. What set the clip apart was the notification screenshot overlaid at the start: Tyla had saved their previous video.

Shell meets Astron Energy on the dance floor

The duo wasted no time riding that wave. Before the dancing even began, they added the caption: "She literally saved our video😭 Let's make it a DC?" The two men come from rival fuel brands: one wore a red-and-yellow Shell uniform, the other a purple-and-orange Astron Energy kit. Despite representing competing forecourts, their chemistry on camera was seamless.

The routine moved through sharp footwork, coordinated side-steps and a smooth trust-fall catch, before each man broke into his own solo groove. The energy was infectious, and the setting made it all the more surprising. This was not a stage or a studio. It was a working petrol station, pumps and all, turned into an impromptu performance space.

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Tyla's seal of approval

For the pair, Tyla's decision to save their earlier clip was a moment worth celebrating loudly. The South African-born singer has built a global following since winning the Grammy Award for Best African Music Performance in 2024, making her attention genuinely meaningful to local creators. The duo used the news as fuel, quite literally, to come back with a bigger and bolder routine. The result was a video that caught fire on TikTok almost immediately.

Watch the routine that caught Tyla's attention in the TikTok video here.

Viewers hyped the "Shell X Astron" crossover and joked about borrowing their moves for the December festive season. Image: Tim Robberts

Source: Getty Images

Mzansi reacts to the viral forecourt collab

South Africans flooded the comments with love and laughter:

@Botumelo Kabi joked:

"This is what I expect to see after pouring a full tank 🫶🏽."

@Don_Mata RSA wrote:

"This Shell X Astron collab is actually mad 😂."

@ndinnah💝💖 shared:

"The way I'm enjoying this."

@thicktee00 joked:

"Can I borrow your moves this December🎄😂? I will bring them back in January."

@Her 🦋 added:

"She's saving it to practice your moves"

@😏🙃D€VA$H😉😙 said:

"Shell vs Astron. Both for the win🔥."

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Source: Briefly News