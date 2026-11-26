A British travel vlogger set out to buy the world's largest denomination banknote during a visit to Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe

The 100-trillion-dollar Zimbabwean note does not come cheap, with sellers quoting prices well above 100 US dollars

What followed was a lively haggling session at a local curio stall that left viewers talking

Harry bought the 100-trillion-dollar note. Image: @harryjagga

Source: Instagram

A British travel vlogger decided to chase trillionaire status the only way he could: by buying a piece of history at Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe. Harry Jaggard, known online as @harryjagga, shared the adventure on Instagram on 25 November 2026, and the clip quickly drew attention for its mix of humour and genuine curiosity.

The banknote in question is Zimbabwe's 100-trillion-dollar note, the largest denomination of currency ever printed anywhere in the world. Issued during the country's hyperinflation crisis, the note is now a collector's item sold to tourists near the famous falls. Harry went in knowing it would not be cheap, having been warned the price would run upwards of 100 US dollars, almost R1,753.00.

Haggling for trillions at a curio stall

The video showed Harry and his companions being led through a busy market stall as a seller pulled out notes to show them. The group inspected each one carefully, checking the condition and crispness before settling on their pick.

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Then came the negotiation. The seller opened at 150 US dollars, R2.6k, which Harry immediately pushed back on. He told the vendor:

"That's such a bad price, brother."

After some back and forth, with Harry countering at 100 US dollars (R1,753.00) and the seller holding firm at 120 (R2,100.00), they eventually shook hands at 120 US dollars (R2,100.00).

The seller mentioned the note dated back to 2008, though at least one viewer online was sceptical about that claim given how pristine it looked. Harry walked away with his 100-trillion-dollar note and, technically, his trillionaire status.

View the Instagram video below:

Viewers react to the purchase

Commenters on harryjagga's Instagram post had plenty to say:

@iguana.42050819 wrote:

"Congratulations 👏👏"

@czaar_23 said:

"1 loaf of bread used to cost 15 billion dollarz."

@tuncsebahattin83 observed:

"Bro is paying to buy money with money"

@twags.jpg noted:

"Could've gotten that for free bro"

@eugene.ct added:

"That note is not from 2008. It's way too crispy"

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Source: Briefly News