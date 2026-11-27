Three young men appeared in the Humansdorp Magistrate's Court on Thursday following a fatal fight in Jeffreys Bay

Daniël Stevens, 25, was beaten outside a Jeffreys Bay nightclub and later died from his injuries in the alleged attack

A fourth accused, aged 16, also faced the court as the case continued to develop

Three young men stood before the Humansdorp Magistrate's Court on Thursday, 26 November, charged with the murder of Daniël Stevens, whose death shocked the small coastal town of Jeffreys Bay.

Daniël Stevens' murder in Jeffereys Bay led to the arrest of four. Image: Daniël Stevens / Facebook / Ron Lach / Pexels

Source: UGC

Damien le Roux, 19, Jayden Pieterse, 19, and Bernard Heyns, 21, appeared in court alongside a fourth accused, a 16-year-old whose identity has not been made public. All four face allegations relating to the death of Stevens, who was 25 years old.

Stevens was attacked outside a nightclub in Jeffreys Bay during the early hours of Sunday. He sustained injuries during the assault and later died as a result of them.

The attack took place in the early morning hours when Stevens was beaten up outside the venue. Daniël was protecting a friend, which led to the confrontation, but authorities moved quickly. Authorities identified and photographed three of the four accused as they arrived at court for their first appearance.

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The case is still developing, and further details are expected to emerge as proceedings continue. See the original post and court appearance pictures from HeraldLIVE:

Reactions to the Jeffreys Bay murder case

The court appearance drew strong responses from the public on Facebook:

Annalee Le Roux:

"What does a 16-year-old want at a nightclub?"

Leonie Trollip:

"Tragically, such beautiful young men, their lives barely started and just look now."

Michelle Arendt:

"Hope it was worth it, fellas... only now will you realise what you have done and the impact of your consequences. Being intoxicated is no excuse for what you all did. A family is mourning over your irresponsible actions, no matter the reason."

Mark Luke Jacobs wrote:

"No matter how you look at it, everything has changed for all families involved: 1 suffering a massive loss, and 4 others will also never be the same. No one knows how these young guys were raised, but most just make assumptions. The reality now is that, going forward, life is not going to be the same."

Other Briefly News stories about the fatal Jeffreys Bay assault

Grieving father John Stevens broke his silence on Facebook on 25 November 2026 by sharing photos of hospital machinery and a prayer for strength after his 25-year-old son Daniël died on 23 November.

True-crime content creator Carri-Ann Bloom sparked outrage and fundraising support on 25 November 2026 after sharing viral video details of the 4-on-1 assault outside a Jeffreys Bay establishment, helping drive a BackaBuddy legal fund past R27,000 toward its R125,000 goal.

Je'Vista Social Café issued a statement on 26 November 2026 offering condolences and pledging full cooperation with police following Daniël Stevens' fatal assault outside its Jeffreys Bay venue.

Source: Briefly News