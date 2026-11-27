South Africans across multiple provinces face severe weather disruptions as intense storms, extreme heat, and runaway fire risks collide ahead of the weekend

A yellow level 2 severe thunderstorm warning threatens flooded roads, damaged settlements, and power outages in parts of five provinces

Authorities also issued high fire danger warnings and extreme heat advisories across several interior and coastal municipalities

Severe thunderstorms, hail, and extreme fire danger are set to hit multiple provinces ahead of the weekend. Image: Sarayut Thaneerat / vicvaz

Source: Getty Images

South Africans heading into the weekend have been urged to brace for dangerous weather conditions, with severe thunderstorms, scorching temperatures, and extreme fire hazards expected across large parts of the country on Friday, 27 November 2026. The South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued multiple impact-based alerts warning that heavy downpours, damaging winds, hail, and severe lightning could disrupt power supplies, damage infrastructure, and flood low-lying bridges and roads.

Five provinces on alert for severe storms and power disruptions

Parts of the Eastern Cape, eastern Northern Cape, and central and western sections of both the Free State and North West have been placed under a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms, The Citizen reports. Municipalities at risk of localised flooding, hail, and communication or electricity outages include Joe Gqabi, Chris Hani, Amathole, Dr Beyers Naudé, Blue Crane Route, OR Tambo, and Buffalo City. Meanwhile, eastern KwaZulu-Natal faces an escalated yellow level 4 severe thunderstorm warning heading into Saturday.

Extreme heat and runaway fire danger threaten the interior

While storm clouds gather in the east and central interior, dangerously dry and hot conditions grip the west. SAWS warned of extremely high fire danger across most of the Northern Cape, south-western Free State, and parts of the Western Cape—including Drakenstein, the Central Karoo, and the Little Karoo—alongside sections of the Eastern Cape.

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Residents in Beaufort West, Prince Albert, Oudtshoorn, Inxuba Yethemba, Sarah Baartman, and Amathole have also been advised to prepare for extremely hot and uncomfortable conditions, with high humidity adding to the discomfort along the Eastern Cape coast and eastern KwaZulu-Natal.

Forecasters warned that heavy downpours, hail, and damaging winds could flood low-lying bridges and disrupt power supplies. Image: Westend61

Source: Getty Images

Province-by-province weather outlook for Friday, 27 November 2026

Across the northern and central interior, Gauteng will see warm, partly cloudy conditions with isolated thundershowers and a high UVB sunburn risk, while neighbouring Mpumalanga stays cool to warm, with showers becoming scattered over the Lowveld. Limpopo faces warm to hot skies with isolated thundershowers and extreme heat in the far southwest, whereas windy, partly cloudy conditions with scattered showers are expected across both the Free State and North West—though rainfall will remain isolated in eastern North West.

Further south and west, the Northern Cape will be windy and hot to very hot, staying clear in the western interior while isolated to scattered thundershowers develop in the east. In the Western Cape, morning mist in the northwest and eastern interior will give way to cool coastal clouds and scorching central and eastern heat, accompanied by a very high UVB index and isolated afternoon storms in the far east. Meanwhile, the Eastern Cape starts fine and hot before clouding over, with widespread northern thundershowers, and KwaZulu-Natal shifts from morning interior fog to warm, humid skies with a very high UVB rating and isolated showers off the north coast.

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A video showing heavy rain turning Alexandra's narrow streets into rushing rivers—forcing residents to scoop floodwater out of their homes—sparked sympathy online and frustration over structures built on blocked stormwater drains.

Briefly News reported that a vendor at a Durban outdoor fruit market tried to cover her fresh produce from the heavy rain and hailstorm that battered the area but failed as the bad weather worsened.

reported that a vendor at a Durban outdoor fruit market tried to cover her fresh produce from the heavy rain and hailstorm that battered the area but failed as the bad weather worsened. A Soweto resident showed the devastating aftermath of a severe Gauteng storm after heavy rain flooded her house and collapsed her ceiling onto her bed.

Source: Briefly News